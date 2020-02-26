3005 S 101st Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Come home to your recently renovated 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms in Palisades at Country Place with a great floor plan, an open kitchen, a 2-car garage, and an additional multipurpose room upstairs. Use the 1st bedroom on the ground level as your home office or for guests. Built in 2005 by Great Western Homes with 1,819 SqFt living space on 0.084 acres (3,679 SqFt lot), you'll appreciate the lovely designed homes here as well as the park just a minute's walk away. Your laundry room with W/D hookups is conveniently located on the upper level of the house. You'll surely enjoy the large, bright master suite with a nice walk-in closet suitably located adjacent to the master bathroom. Walk to the Country Place Elementary School in 2 minutes and drive to several restaurants and other places of business within 5 minutes. Enjoy Tolleson and Estrella Village, as well as the new Loop 202 South Mountain Freeway just 10 minutes away.