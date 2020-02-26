All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 3005 S 101st Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
3005 S 101st Ln
Last updated April 12 2020 at 7:47 AM

3005 S 101st Ln

3005 South 101st Lane · (602) 614-5590
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3005 South 101st Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85353

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,525

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1819 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Come home to your recently renovated 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms in Palisades at Country Place with a great floor plan, an open kitchen, a 2-car garage, and an additional multipurpose room upstairs. Use the 1st bedroom on the ground level as your home office or for guests. Built in 2005 by Great Western Homes with 1,819 SqFt living space on 0.084 acres (3,679 SqFt lot), you'll appreciate the lovely designed homes here as well as the park just a minute's walk away. Your laundry room with W/D hookups is conveniently located on the upper level of the house. You'll surely enjoy the large, bright master suite with a nice walk-in closet suitably located adjacent to the master bathroom. Walk to the Country Place Elementary School in 2 minutes and drive to several restaurants and other places of business within 5 minutes. Enjoy Tolleson and Estrella Village, as well as the new Loop 202 South Mountain Freeway just 10 minutes away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3005 S 101st Ln have any available units?
3005 S 101st Ln has a unit available for $1,525 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3005 S 101st Ln have?
Some of 3005 S 101st Ln's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3005 S 101st Ln currently offering any rent specials?
3005 S 101st Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3005 S 101st Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 3005 S 101st Ln is pet friendly.
Does 3005 S 101st Ln offer parking?
Yes, 3005 S 101st Ln does offer parking.
Does 3005 S 101st Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3005 S 101st Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3005 S 101st Ln have a pool?
No, 3005 S 101st Ln does not have a pool.
Does 3005 S 101st Ln have accessible units?
No, 3005 S 101st Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 3005 S 101st Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3005 S 101st Ln has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 3005 S 101st Ln?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Ironhorse at Tramonto
34807 N 32nd Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85086
Indigo Creek
14221 N 51st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85306
The Place at Sonoran Trails
28000 N Valley Pkwy
Phoenix, AZ 85085
Sanctuary on 22nd
8530 N 22nd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
The Station on Central
4140 N Central Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85012
Las Colinas Apartments
5704 W Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Alta North Central
777 East Stella Lane
Phoenix, AZ 85014
San Pedregal by Mark-Taylor
16601 N 12th St
Phoenix, AZ 85022

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity