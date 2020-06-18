3000 North 37th Street

Amenities

This is a must-see townhome with an attached 2-car garage. An Arcadia Lite location with new developments surrounding the community and close proximity to Old Town Scottsdale, Downtown Phoenix, and a short commute to ASU. This Spacious 3 Bedrooms (including a large master with 2 walk-in closets and ensuite bathroom with double sinks) - 2 Full bathrooms plus a powder room on the first floor. Large kitchen with island, walk-in pantry, and stainless steel appliances - Washer/Dryer included in the closed-off area on the first floor. Quartz countertops throughout kitchen and bathrooms - Upstairs has a loft for office space, 2nd living room, or your creative space - private enclosed outdoor yard with new wood deck.



Pets: Will be considered - $250 pet deposit and $35 monthly pet rent will apply (Some Breed Restrictions)



Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)

$200 One Time lease signing fee due at move-in

4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee



Residential Benefit Package is $28 per month and is required for all On Q Property Management Lease Agreements. Click the link below to view all the amazing benefits that are included in the benefits package. https://www.onqpm.com/resident-benefits-package/



We do business in accordance with the Fair Housing Act. *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.



ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU HAVE VIEWED THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.

