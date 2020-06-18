All apartments in Phoenix
3000 North 37th Street
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:37 AM

3000 North 37th Street

3000 N 37th St · (480) 696-6776
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3000 N 37th St, Phoenix, AZ 85018
Citrus Acres

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 11 · Avail. now

$2,149

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1820 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
** 1-month free On Approved Credit**

This is a must-see townhome with an attached 2-car garage. An Arcadia Lite location with new developments surrounding the community and close proximity to Old Town Scottsdale, Downtown Phoenix, and a short commute to ASU. This Spacious 3 Bedrooms (including a large master with 2 walk-in closets and ensuite bathroom with double sinks) - 2 Full bathrooms plus a powder room on the first floor. Large kitchen with island, walk-in pantry, and stainless steel appliances - Washer/Dryer included in the closed-off area on the first floor. Quartz countertops throughout kitchen and bathrooms - Upstairs has a loft for office space, 2nd living room, or your creative space - private enclosed outdoor yard with new wood deck.

Pets: Will be considered - $250 pet deposit and $35 monthly pet rent will apply (Some Breed Restrictions)

APPLY NOW: Click Here
This beautiful home will go fast, apply today!

Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)
$200 One Time lease signing fee due at move-in
4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

Residential Benefit Package is $28 per month and is required for all On Q Property Management Lease Agreements. Click the link below to view all the amazing benefits that are included in the benefits package. https://www.onqpm.com/resident-benefits-package/

We do business in accordance with the Fair Housing Act. *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.

ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU HAVE VIEWED THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3000 North 37th Street have any available units?
3000 North 37th Street has a unit available for $2,149 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3000 North 37th Street have?
Some of 3000 North 37th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3000 North 37th Street currently offering any rent specials?
3000 North 37th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3000 North 37th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3000 North 37th Street is pet friendly.
Does 3000 North 37th Street offer parking?
Yes, 3000 North 37th Street does offer parking.
Does 3000 North 37th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3000 North 37th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3000 North 37th Street have a pool?
No, 3000 North 37th Street does not have a pool.
Does 3000 North 37th Street have accessible units?
No, 3000 North 37th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3000 North 37th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3000 North 37th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
