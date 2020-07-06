All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 29416 North 24th Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
29416 North 24th Drive
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:06 AM

29416 North 24th Drive

29416 North 24th Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

29416 North 24th Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85085

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
walk in closets
fire pit
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
bbq/grill
Resort Style Living At A Bargain! Freshly Painted Three Bedroom Plus Den, Two Bathroom Single-Level Rental Opportunity in the North Gateway Community with Quick Access to the I-17 Freeway and Beyond! Property Features Modern Gray-Tone Paint Throughout, Vaulted Ceilings, Can Lighting, Perfect Mix of Diagonal Set Tile and Gorgeous Wood Flooring, Fans in Den/Bedrooms, Huge Living Room with Gas Fireplace, Open Kitchen with Stainless Appliances and Granite Counters, Breakfast Nook with Extended Cabinetry/Desk from Kitchen and French Doors to Resort Style Yard, Split Floorplan with Den, Two Bedrooms and Full Bath on One Wing and Spacious Master with Walk In Closet, Dual Sinks, Granite Counter, Separate Tub/Shower and the list goes on! Just when you thought it could not get any better, take a step into the backyard. West Facing Desert View means Sunsets for the Ages along with Covered Patio, Extended Pavers with Gas Fire Pit, Grilling Station, Artificial Turf Lawn and the list goes on! Let this home speak for itself and schedule a showing today! Pets with Owner Approval- No Cats. $150 Tenant Set Up, 1% Monthly Admin Fee. No Pets

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,795, Application Fee: $49.95, Security Deposit: $1,795, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29416 North 24th Drive have any available units?
29416 North 24th Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 29416 North 24th Drive have?
Some of 29416 North 24th Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 29416 North 24th Drive currently offering any rent specials?
29416 North 24th Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29416 North 24th Drive pet-friendly?
No, 29416 North 24th Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 29416 North 24th Drive offer parking?
No, 29416 North 24th Drive does not offer parking.
Does 29416 North 24th Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 29416 North 24th Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 29416 North 24th Drive have a pool?
No, 29416 North 24th Drive does not have a pool.
Does 29416 North 24th Drive have accessible units?
No, 29416 North 24th Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 29416 North 24th Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 29416 North 24th Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ventana Palms
7021 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
The Montana Apartments
7611 S 36th St
Phoenix, AZ 85042
Sanctuary on 22nd
8530 N 22nd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
Tides on Thomas
4815 E Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Papago Crossing
4530 E McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Acero North Valley
33500 N North Valley Parkway
Phoenix, AZ 85085
The Ryan
188 E Jefferson St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Village at Lakewood
15815 S Lakewood Pkwy W
Phoenix, AZ 85048

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College