29416 North 24th Drive

Resort Style Living At A Bargain! Freshly Painted Three Bedroom Plus Den, Two Bathroom Single-Level Rental Opportunity in the North Gateway Community with Quick Access to the I-17 Freeway and Beyond! Property Features Modern Gray-Tone Paint Throughout, Vaulted Ceilings, Can Lighting, Perfect Mix of Diagonal Set Tile and Gorgeous Wood Flooring, Fans in Den/Bedrooms, Huge Living Room with Gas Fireplace, Open Kitchen with Stainless Appliances and Granite Counters, Breakfast Nook with Extended Cabinetry/Desk from Kitchen and French Doors to Resort Style Yard, Split Floorplan with Den, Two Bedrooms and Full Bath on One Wing and Spacious Master with Walk In Closet, Dual Sinks, Granite Counter, Separate Tub/Shower and the list goes on! Just when you thought it could not get any better, take a step into the backyard. West Facing Desert View means Sunsets for the Ages along with Covered Patio, Extended Pavers with Gas Fire Pit, Grilling Station, Artificial Turf Lawn and the list goes on! Let this home speak for itself and schedule a showing today! Pets with Owner Approval- No Cats. $150 Tenant Set Up, 1% Monthly Admin Fee. No Pets



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,795, Application Fee: $49.95, Security Deposit: $1,795, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.