2937 E Hononegh Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground garage

GREAT LOCATION!!! in Autumn Hills neighborhood! Granite counters in kitchen and baths! Stainless appliances. Open concept incl eat in kitchen & family room. Shutters in formal living/dining room, high ceilings, 18'' floor tile. No carpet! New interior & exterior paint. Master suite has separate tub/shower and French doors. Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 baths. Backyard has covered patio with North/South exposure. Quiet street near cul de sac. Close to Costco, Park with playground, PV Community College (walking distance) Also nearby Desert Ridge shopping/restaurants, easy access to 101. Mountain views!