Phoenix, AZ
2937 E Hononegh Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2937 E Hononegh Drive

2937 East Hononegh Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2937 East Hononegh Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85050

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
GREAT LOCATION!!! in Autumn Hills neighborhood! Granite counters in kitchen and baths! Stainless appliances. Open concept incl eat in kitchen & family room. Shutters in formal living/dining room, high ceilings, 18'' floor tile. No carpet! New interior & exterior paint. Master suite has separate tub/shower and French doors. Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 baths. Backyard has covered patio with North/South exposure. Quiet street near cul de sac. Close to Costco, Park with playground, PV Community College (walking distance) Also nearby Desert Ridge shopping/restaurants, easy access to 101. Mountain views!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2937 E Hononegh Drive have any available units?
2937 E Hononegh Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2937 E Hononegh Drive have?
Some of 2937 E Hononegh Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2937 E Hononegh Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2937 E Hononegh Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2937 E Hononegh Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2937 E Hononegh Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2937 E Hononegh Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2937 E Hononegh Drive does offer parking.
Does 2937 E Hononegh Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2937 E Hononegh Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2937 E Hononegh Drive have a pool?
No, 2937 E Hononegh Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2937 E Hononegh Drive have accessible units?
No, 2937 E Hononegh Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2937 E Hononegh Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2937 E Hononegh Drive has units with dishwashers.
