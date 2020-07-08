2933 East Oraibi Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony parking recently renovated extra storage

This home comes with a remodeled kitchen including quartz counter tops, white cabinets and glass tile back splash. All appliances and washer/dryer included. Premium upgraded flooring accentuates this light and bright living space with wired surround sound. Spacious backyard, covered patio to keep you cool while entertaining friends. Covered parking for two cars and additional storage space in back. Tenant pays all utilities, landscaping service paid by landlord. Pets with owner approval. Come and see it today!



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,300, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,300, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.