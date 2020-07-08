All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated May 7 2020 at 5:55 PM

2933 East Oraibi Drive

2933 East Oraibi Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2933 East Oraibi Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85050

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
This home comes with a remodeled kitchen including quartz counter tops, white cabinets and glass tile back splash. All appliances and washer/dryer included. Premium upgraded flooring accentuates this light and bright living space with wired surround sound. Spacious backyard, covered patio to keep you cool while entertaining friends. Covered parking for two cars and additional storage space in back. Tenant pays all utilities, landscaping service paid by landlord. Pets with owner approval. Come and see it today!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,300, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,300, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2933 East Oraibi Drive have any available units?
2933 East Oraibi Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2933 East Oraibi Drive have?
Some of 2933 East Oraibi Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2933 East Oraibi Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2933 East Oraibi Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2933 East Oraibi Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2933 East Oraibi Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2933 East Oraibi Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2933 East Oraibi Drive offers parking.
Does 2933 East Oraibi Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2933 East Oraibi Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2933 East Oraibi Drive have a pool?
No, 2933 East Oraibi Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2933 East Oraibi Drive have accessible units?
No, 2933 East Oraibi Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2933 East Oraibi Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2933 East Oraibi Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

