Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
2927 E Whispering Wind Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2927 E Whispering Wind Dr

2927 E Whispering Wind Dr · No Longer Available
Location

2927 E Whispering Wind Dr, Phoenix, AZ 85024
Desert Peak

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Located in the coveted Desert Peak community with close proximity to Desert Ridge, the 51, 101 and I-17, this home is absolutely immaculate and ready to call home now! The home boasts dark granite counters, stainless steel appliances (including a gas range), lovely cabinets, cozy fireplace, full size washer/dryer, tile throughout the high traffic areas and carpet in the bedrooms. The master suite is complete with separate tub and shower, dual sinks and a walk-in closet. Enjoy the ease of a low-maintenance desert landscaped yard that's pristinely manicured. No pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2927 E Whispering Wind Dr have any available units?
2927 E Whispering Wind Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2927 E Whispering Wind Dr have?
Some of 2927 E Whispering Wind Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2927 E Whispering Wind Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2927 E Whispering Wind Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2927 E Whispering Wind Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2927 E Whispering Wind Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2927 E Whispering Wind Dr offer parking?
No, 2927 E Whispering Wind Dr does not offer parking.
Does 2927 E Whispering Wind Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2927 E Whispering Wind Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2927 E Whispering Wind Dr have a pool?
No, 2927 E Whispering Wind Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2927 E Whispering Wind Dr have accessible units?
No, 2927 E Whispering Wind Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2927 E Whispering Wind Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2927 E Whispering Wind Dr has units with dishwashers.
