2922 E CORTEZ Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub pet friendly

Here it is! Ready for you to move right in! Terrific neighborhood and great home ready for you to occupy. 4 bedroom, 2 bath. Formal Living and Family room. Breakfast bar in Kitchen. Indoor laundry room leads to large covered patio and fenced diving pool with spa.(pool service included in rent) Fantastic backyard and fantastic house. Tile in most areas with carpet in the formal zones (LR and Bedrooms) for quiet comfort. Gas clothes dryer included in rent. Pool and Landscape also included in the monthly rent. Just bring your own fridge and washing machine and you are good to go! (pending landlord approval, of course...) (Call regarding pets. No Cats) (owner is a licensed real estate agent in the State of Arizona)