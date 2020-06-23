All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2922 E CORTEZ Street

2922 East Cortez Street · No Longer Available
Location

2922 East Cortez Street, Phoenix, AZ 85028
Melrose Paradise

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Here it is! Ready for you to move right in! Terrific neighborhood and great home ready for you to occupy. 4 bedroom, 2 bath. Formal Living and Family room. Breakfast bar in Kitchen. Indoor laundry room leads to large covered patio and fenced diving pool with spa.(pool service included in rent) Fantastic backyard and fantastic house. Tile in most areas with carpet in the formal zones (LR and Bedrooms) for quiet comfort. Gas clothes dryer included in rent. Pool and Landscape also included in the monthly rent. Just bring your own fridge and washing machine and you are good to go! (pending landlord approval, of course...) (Call regarding pets. No Cats) (owner is a licensed real estate agent in the State of Arizona)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2922 E CORTEZ Street have any available units?
2922 E CORTEZ Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2922 E CORTEZ Street have?
Some of 2922 E CORTEZ Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2922 E CORTEZ Street currently offering any rent specials?
2922 E CORTEZ Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2922 E CORTEZ Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2922 E CORTEZ Street is pet friendly.
Does 2922 E CORTEZ Street offer parking?
Yes, 2922 E CORTEZ Street does offer parking.
Does 2922 E CORTEZ Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2922 E CORTEZ Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2922 E CORTEZ Street have a pool?
Yes, 2922 E CORTEZ Street has a pool.
Does 2922 E CORTEZ Street have accessible units?
No, 2922 E CORTEZ Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2922 E CORTEZ Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2922 E CORTEZ Street has units with dishwashers.
