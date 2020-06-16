28440 N 51ST Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful family home in heart of Tatum Ranch! Brand new wood floors throughout. Open floor plan with great room and vaulted ceilings. Nice master suite with walk-in closet, separate shower & tub & dual sinks. 2 Car attached garage. Washer and Dryer in the unit. Cul de sac street. Home has neutral colors and tons of natural light. Cute backyard patio. Close to schools, restaurants, golf, 101 Loop and shopping and excellent hiking or trail biking. Gardner included in the rental price to maintain the front and backyard landscape. Great schools rating: Horseshoe Trails Elementary:10, Sonoran Trails Middle School:9, Cactus Shadows High School:8.