All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 28440 N 51ST Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
28440 N 51ST Street
Last updated January 31 2020 at 11:36 PM

28440 N 51ST Street

28440 North 51st Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

28440 North 51st Street, Phoenix, AZ 85331
Tatum Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful family home in heart of Tatum Ranch! Brand new wood floors throughout. Open floor plan with great room and vaulted ceilings. Nice master suite with walk-in closet, separate shower & tub & dual sinks. 2 Car attached garage. Washer and Dryer in the unit. Cul de sac street. Home has neutral colors and tons of natural light. Cute backyard patio. Close to schools, restaurants, golf, 101 Loop and shopping and excellent hiking or trail biking. Gardner included in the rental price to maintain the front and backyard landscape. Great schools rating: Horseshoe Trails Elementary:10, Sonoran Trails Middle School:9, Cactus Shadows High School:8.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28440 N 51ST Street have any available units?
28440 N 51ST Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 28440 N 51ST Street have?
Some of 28440 N 51ST Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28440 N 51ST Street currently offering any rent specials?
28440 N 51ST Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28440 N 51ST Street pet-friendly?
No, 28440 N 51ST Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 28440 N 51ST Street offer parking?
Yes, 28440 N 51ST Street offers parking.
Does 28440 N 51ST Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 28440 N 51ST Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 28440 N 51ST Street have a pool?
No, 28440 N 51ST Street does not have a pool.
Does 28440 N 51ST Street have accessible units?
No, 28440 N 51ST Street does not have accessible units.
Does 28440 N 51ST Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 28440 N 51ST Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Best Cities for Families 2019
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Allegro
4411 E Chandler Blvd
Phoenix, AZ 85048
The Venue On Camelback
1930 E Camelback Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Highland
1601 E Highland Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Tides at 38th
2929 North 38th Street
Phoenix, AZ 85018
RidgeGate Apartments
2811 W Deer Valley Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Esteban Park
5611 S 32nd St
Phoenix, AZ 85040
Arezzo Apartment Homes
7205 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Park on Central
4001 North Central Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85012

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College