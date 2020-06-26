2808 W Orangewood Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/6353dd000a ---- *Great 4 bed 2 bath home in Phoenix near 27th Ave and Northern**Great open floor plan, nice sized back yard. Great location, close to all, shopping, dining, schools, parks, entertainment, and very easy freeway access.Please note there?s a one-time $200 admin fee for move in, & tenant pays monthly rental sales tax based on city & 1% admin fee per month.\'\'Property is listed in As Is condition cosmetically\'\' **REFRIGERATOR WILL NOT CONVEY AND CAN BE REMOVED PRIOR TO MOVE IN - OWNER DOES NOT GUARANTEE REFRIGERATOR IS OPERATIONAL-IF TENANT WANTS REFRIGERATOR, TENANT WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR **ALL REPAIR COSTS***** ***No Housing Vouchers***NO CATS*** 2 Bath 2 Car Garage 4 Bedroom Garage Door Opener Single Story Stove