2747 W Silver Fox Way

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities granite counters oven patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage pet friendly

Located in the Ahwatukee Foothills, this stunning 4 bed 2.5 bath home boasts 2851 sq ft and is available for an immediate move in. With soaring vaulted ceilings, modern light fixtures, mature landscaping and pool waterfall, this home is certain to please the eyes. The kitchen is lovely with granite counters, custom backsplash, all stainless steel appliances, kitchen island, dual ovens and tons of cabinet space. The master suite is downstairs and features a walk-in closet with organizers, dual sinks, separate tub and shower and private access to the backyard. Additional features include attached 2-car and 1-car garages, covered patio with shades and huge bonus loft. Rent is $2250.00 + 4% TPT. Pool service included. Pets okay with deposit. $55 app fee per adult. Please Schedule a Showing online or Call Kristi @ 320-267-1943. Listed by Renters Warehouse.