Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Great 3 bedroom and 2 bath rental home with a 2 car garage in this darling Gated Community with a Community Pool. Great little yard(patio) area. Home has all new interior paint , New carpet and new stove and microwave. Location is Close to 51 Freeway and the Loop 101. Includes all appliances and will be ready for move in July 15th.