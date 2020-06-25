All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated April 23 2019 at 10:07 AM

2739 E Windsor Avenue Unit A

2739 East Windsor Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2739 East Windsor Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85008

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
some paid utils
microwave
bathtub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
Studio Apartment - Property Id: 116108

Recently remodeled one bedroom one bath studio for rent. It is a great location near 28th street and Thomas, with multiple shopping centers in close proximity. The studio is located on the second floor of our garage with easy access by stairs through the backyard. The bedroom has kitchen cabinets, a sink and a small fridge with microwave on top. There is a full-size bathroom with a bathtub/shower. The central air works great and will keep you cool in the hot Phoenix summer. There is no washer/dryer however there are a few laundromats close by. $650 security deposit and first month rent due at signing of rental contract.
Application fee is $45 for the background and credit check.

Text or call Bret with questions or to schedule viewing.
I'm available after 5PM weekdays and all day on weekends.
785-259-8944
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/116108
Property Id 116108

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4845853)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2739 E Windsor Avenue Unit A have any available units?
2739 E Windsor Avenue Unit A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2739 E Windsor Avenue Unit A have?
Some of 2739 E Windsor Avenue Unit A's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2739 E Windsor Avenue Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
2739 E Windsor Avenue Unit A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2739 E Windsor Avenue Unit A pet-friendly?
No, 2739 E Windsor Avenue Unit A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2739 E Windsor Avenue Unit A offer parking?
Yes, 2739 E Windsor Avenue Unit A offers parking.
Does 2739 E Windsor Avenue Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2739 E Windsor Avenue Unit A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2739 E Windsor Avenue Unit A have a pool?
No, 2739 E Windsor Avenue Unit A does not have a pool.
Does 2739 E Windsor Avenue Unit A have accessible units?
No, 2739 E Windsor Avenue Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 2739 E Windsor Avenue Unit A have units with dishwashers?
No, 2739 E Windsor Avenue Unit A does not have units with dishwashers.
