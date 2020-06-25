2739 E Windsor Avenue Unit A

Amenities

Recently remodeled one bedroom one bath studio for rent. It is a great location near 28th street and Thomas, with multiple shopping centers in close proximity. The studio is located on the second floor of our garage with easy access by stairs through the backyard. The bedroom has kitchen cabinets, a sink and a small fridge with microwave on top. There is a full-size bathroom with a bathtub/shower. The central air works great and will keep you cool in the hot Phoenix summer. There is no washer/dryer however there are a few laundromats close by. $650 security deposit and first month rent due at signing of rental contract.

Application fee is $45 for the background and credit check.



Text or call Bret with questions or to schedule viewing.

I'm available after 5PM weekdays and all day on weekends.

785-259-8944

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/116108

No Pets Allowed



