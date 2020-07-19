27319 North Covered Wagon Road

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated pool hot tub fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard pool bbq/grill dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly cats allowed

Beautiful Meritage home with tons of upgrades. This home features stone frontage and walkways leading to your private front courtyard and custom iron doors surrounded by travertine tile. Inside of the home features separate living and family rooms, formal dining room, dining in the kitchen area, large custom kitchen with island and a wet bar in the family room area. This home has a second master/ mother-in-law suite downstairs. All the bathrooms have been upgraded with custom travertine tile. Upstairs has large bedrooms and a HUGE loft. Master bedroom has view through fireplace. Backyard has beautiful pool, spa, BBQ area, fireplace and very large covered patio. There is nothing missing from this one and priced to lease fast. Lease includes landscape maintenance and pool service.

Contact us to schedule a showing.