All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 27319 North Covered Wagon Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
27319 North Covered Wagon Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

27319 North Covered Wagon Road

27319 North Covered Wagon Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

27319 North Covered Wagon Road, Phoenix, AZ 85085

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
pool
bbq/grill
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
cats allowed
Beautiful Meritage home with tons of upgrades. This home features stone frontage and walkways leading to your private front courtyard and custom iron doors surrounded by travertine tile. Inside of the home features separate living and family rooms, formal dining room, dining in the kitchen area, large custom kitchen with island and a wet bar in the family room area. This home has a second master/ mother-in-law suite downstairs. All the bathrooms have been upgraded with custom travertine tile. Upstairs has large bedrooms and a HUGE loft. Master bedroom has view through fireplace. Backyard has beautiful pool, spa, BBQ area, fireplace and very large covered patio. There is nothing missing from this one and priced to lease fast. Lease includes landscape maintenance and pool service.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27319 North Covered Wagon Road have any available units?
27319 North Covered Wagon Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 27319 North Covered Wagon Road have?
Some of 27319 North Covered Wagon Road's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27319 North Covered Wagon Road currently offering any rent specials?
27319 North Covered Wagon Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27319 North Covered Wagon Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 27319 North Covered Wagon Road is pet friendly.
Does 27319 North Covered Wagon Road offer parking?
No, 27319 North Covered Wagon Road does not offer parking.
Does 27319 North Covered Wagon Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27319 North Covered Wagon Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27319 North Covered Wagon Road have a pool?
Yes, 27319 North Covered Wagon Road has a pool.
Does 27319 North Covered Wagon Road have accessible units?
No, 27319 North Covered Wagon Road does not have accessible units.
Does 27319 North Covered Wagon Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 27319 North Covered Wagon Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Move Cross Country
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Astor at Osborn by Mark-Taylor
3300 North 7th Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85013
Avana at the Pointe
888 E Clinton St
Phoenix, AZ 85020
Tides on 28th Apartments
11821 N 28th Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85029
Vertu
1212 E Bethany Home Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85014
The Urban
3601 E McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Oak Tree
3620 E McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Mountainside Apartments
3625 E Ray Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Park Greenvale
2950 E Greenway Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85032

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Pet Friendly Places
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeCentral Avenue CorridorMountain Park Ranch
Downtown PhoenixArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College