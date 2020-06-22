All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 2727 E SWEETWATER Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
2727 E SWEETWATER Avenue
Last updated April 15 2019 at 9:44 AM

2727 E SWEETWATER Avenue

2727 East Sweetwater Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2727 East Sweetwater Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85032

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
MANY NEW UPGRADES! Great open floor plan, 3 bedroom, 2 bath home, Featuring new vinyl wood-style flooring, carpet and fresh paint throughout. Kitchen was just remodeled with all new cabinets, Quartz counter tops, stainless appliances including refrigerator, range, dishwasher & built-in microwave. New windows installed in the bedrooms and new blinds on all the windows. Bathrooms are updated with new upgraded vanities. Hall bath has beautiful, large upgraded tiles on shower walls. Master bedroom is extra wide with his and hers closets. Inside laundry with washer and new dryer. Large back yard has new covered patio roof and block fencing for privacy. Exterior has new paint & siding. Outdoor storage & wide carport. Close to the SR51 and I-17. Paradise Valley School District. A MUST SEE!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2727 E SWEETWATER Avenue have any available units?
2727 E SWEETWATER Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2727 E SWEETWATER Avenue have?
Some of 2727 E SWEETWATER Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2727 E SWEETWATER Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2727 E SWEETWATER Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2727 E SWEETWATER Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2727 E SWEETWATER Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2727 E SWEETWATER Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2727 E SWEETWATER Avenue offers parking.
Does 2727 E SWEETWATER Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2727 E SWEETWATER Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2727 E SWEETWATER Avenue have a pool?
No, 2727 E SWEETWATER Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2727 E SWEETWATER Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2727 E SWEETWATER Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2727 E SWEETWATER Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2727 E SWEETWATER Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Villa Toscana
10201 N 33rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85051
District at Biltmore
4600 N 24th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Roosevelt Square
121 W Portland St
Phoenix, AZ 85003
Arcadia Walk
2606 N 44th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Cortland Fillmore
601 W Fillmore St
Phoenix, AZ 85003
Cielo
8222 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
The Thomas at Midtown
200 E Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85012
Maryland Greens
749 E Maryland Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85014

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College