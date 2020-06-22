2727 E SWEETWATER Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher carport recently renovated stainless steel

MANY NEW UPGRADES! Great open floor plan, 3 bedroom, 2 bath home, Featuring new vinyl wood-style flooring, carpet and fresh paint throughout. Kitchen was just remodeled with all new cabinets, Quartz counter tops, stainless appliances including refrigerator, range, dishwasher & built-in microwave. New windows installed in the bedrooms and new blinds on all the windows. Bathrooms are updated with new upgraded vanities. Hall bath has beautiful, large upgraded tiles on shower walls. Master bedroom is extra wide with his and hers closets. Inside laundry with washer and new dryer. Large back yard has new covered patio roof and block fencing for privacy. Exterior has new paint & siding. Outdoor storage & wide carport. Close to the SR51 and I-17. Paradise Valley School District. A MUST SEE!!