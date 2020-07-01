All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 2724 E MOUNTAIN SKY Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
2724 E MOUNTAIN SKY Avenue
Last updated December 5 2019 at 12:11 PM

2724 E MOUNTAIN SKY Avenue

2724 East Mountain Sky Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Mountain Park Ranch
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2724 East Mountain Sky Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85048
Mountain Park Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Gorgeous 4bdrm/3 bath tri-level home in the Ahwatukee Foothills community of Mountain Park Ranch! Open floorplan with formal living and dining room, a large family room, one bedroom downstairs, and 3 up including a large master bdrm with sitting area and extra closet. The gourmet eat in kitchen has been totally remodeled with birch cabinets, granite counters, glass tile backsplash, center Island, pendant lighting, and stainless steel appliances including a double wall oven! Highly upgraded with neutral paint throughout, tile and wood floors, plantation shutters, window treatments, ceiling fans, updated fixtures, built in granite top desk, + much more. Integra block construction. Inviting sparkling pool, extended pavered patio, & large grass area in back!+

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2724 E MOUNTAIN SKY Avenue have any available units?
2724 E MOUNTAIN SKY Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2724 E MOUNTAIN SKY Avenue have?
Some of 2724 E MOUNTAIN SKY Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2724 E MOUNTAIN SKY Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2724 E MOUNTAIN SKY Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2724 E MOUNTAIN SKY Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2724 E MOUNTAIN SKY Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2724 E MOUNTAIN SKY Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2724 E MOUNTAIN SKY Avenue offers parking.
Does 2724 E MOUNTAIN SKY Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2724 E MOUNTAIN SKY Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2724 E MOUNTAIN SKY Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 2724 E MOUNTAIN SKY Avenue has a pool.
Does 2724 E MOUNTAIN SKY Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2724 E MOUNTAIN SKY Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2724 E MOUNTAIN SKY Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2724 E MOUNTAIN SKY Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avilla Camelback Ranch
10770 West Highland Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85037
The Retreat
20808 N 27th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Glenrosa Park
4337 N 53rd Ln
Phoenix, AZ 85031
Citrine
4900 N 44th St
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Presidio North
17031 N 11th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85023
Arezzo Apartment Homes
7205 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Acero North Valley
33500 N North Valley Parkway
Phoenix, AZ 85085
The Heritage
1100 E Osborn Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85014

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College