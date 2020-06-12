All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated June 5 2020 at 4:30 AM

26907 N 51ST Drive

26907 North 51st Drive · No Longer Available
Location

26907 North 51st Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85083
Stetson Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Stunning single-level 4 bed 2 bath in with NEW carpet in gorgeous Stetson Valley! Kitchen granite counter tops, Stainless Steel appliances, staggered maple cabinets, center island with breakfast bar, gas range & walk-in pantry. Plantation shutters & beautiful tile flooring. This is one of the most beautiful backyard retreats in the community! 11,346 sq. ft. gorgeous yard a showpiece. It features a lovely pool w/cascading waterfall and *regular service included*, huge extended patio, built-in BBQ, fire pit with surround seating, and artificial turf. Fantastic mountain views make this the dream home you're looking for! (Tenant to pay a non-refundable Admin Fee of $200.00. $20 screening charge for the first pet, and $15 charge for each additional pet. No screening fee for assistance animals)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26907 N 51ST Drive have any available units?
26907 N 51ST Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 26907 N 51ST Drive have?
Some of 26907 N 51ST Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26907 N 51ST Drive currently offering any rent specials?
26907 N 51ST Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26907 N 51ST Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 26907 N 51ST Drive is pet friendly.
Does 26907 N 51ST Drive offer parking?
Yes, 26907 N 51ST Drive offers parking.
Does 26907 N 51ST Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26907 N 51ST Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26907 N 51ST Drive have a pool?
Yes, 26907 N 51ST Drive has a pool.
Does 26907 N 51ST Drive have accessible units?
No, 26907 N 51ST Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 26907 N 51ST Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 26907 N 51ST Drive has units with dishwashers.

