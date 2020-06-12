26907 N 51ST Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly fire pit parking pool bbq/grill

Stunning single-level 4 bed 2 bath in with NEW carpet in gorgeous Stetson Valley! Kitchen granite counter tops, Stainless Steel appliances, staggered maple cabinets, center island with breakfast bar, gas range & walk-in pantry. Plantation shutters & beautiful tile flooring. This is one of the most beautiful backyard retreats in the community! 11,346 sq. ft. gorgeous yard a showpiece. It features a lovely pool w/cascading waterfall and *regular service included*, huge extended patio, built-in BBQ, fire pit with surround seating, and artificial turf. Fantastic mountain views make this the dream home you're looking for! (Tenant to pay a non-refundable Admin Fee of $200.00. $20 screening charge for the first pet, and $15 charge for each additional pet. No screening fee for assistance animals)