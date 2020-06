Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace bbq/grill

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill garage

Gorgeous 3 bedroom plus den home in private gated community! Spectacular mountain views and the best home on the block. Located at the end of cul de sac. Built in bbq and fireplace in back. RV gate and 3 car garage with extended height garage. This home comes semi furnished. You must check it out! Dogs allowed but must be approved by landlord.