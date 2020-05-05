All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2665 N 73rd

2665 North 73rd Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2665 North 73rd Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85035

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available 01/15/19 3 Bedroom 2 car garage Townhome - Property Id: 62929

Perfect location, located within walking distance to shopping and restaurants! This 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom, 2 Car Garage townhome, has the appeal of a modern urban home, featuring stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and a large island in the kitchen. Open floor plan that is ideal for entertainment! 1675 square foot townhome in the newly built Villages at Westridge Park. This gated community offers large green-belts, parks and a community pool.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/62929
Property Id 62929

(RLNE4583179)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2665 N 73rd have any available units?
2665 N 73rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2665 N 73rd have?
Some of 2665 N 73rd's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2665 N 73rd currently offering any rent specials?
2665 N 73rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2665 N 73rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 2665 N 73rd is pet friendly.
Does 2665 N 73rd offer parking?
Yes, 2665 N 73rd does offer parking.
Does 2665 N 73rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2665 N 73rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2665 N 73rd have a pool?
Yes, 2665 N 73rd has a pool.
Does 2665 N 73rd have accessible units?
No, 2665 N 73rd does not have accessible units.
Does 2665 N 73rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2665 N 73rd has units with dishwashers.
