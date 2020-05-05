2665 N 73rd

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Available 01/15/19 3 Bedroom 2 car garage Townhome - Property Id: 62929



Perfect location, located within walking distance to shopping and restaurants! This 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom, 2 Car Garage townhome, has the appeal of a modern urban home, featuring stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and a large island in the kitchen. Open floor plan that is ideal for entertainment! 1675 square foot townhome in the newly built Villages at Westridge Park. This gated community offers large green-belts, parks and a community pool.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/62929

Property Id 62929



(RLNE4583179)