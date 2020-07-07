2647 North 48th Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Ready to Move In! Remodeled 3 bedroom 1.75 baths, tile floors in all the right places, ceiling fans & blinds, updated bathrooms, large master bedroom with private bath and access to the large back yard. Kitchen includes a gas range, refrigerator, dishwasher, and built-in microwave. single car garage and low-maintenance landscaping. Do not let this one get away. Close to shopping and schools.*Monthly city tax 2.3%* *This one's pet-friendly* This house located at 2647 N 48th Ln in Phoenix is ready for you to make it your new home!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.