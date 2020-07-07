All apartments in Phoenix
Phoenix, AZ
2647 North 48th Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2647 North 48th Lane

2647 North 48th Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2647 North 48th Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85035
Wedgewood Park

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Ready to Move In! Remodeled 3 bedroom 1.75 baths, tile floors in all the right places, ceiling fans & blinds, updated bathrooms, large master bedroom with private bath and access to the large back yard. Kitchen includes a gas range, refrigerator, dishwasher, and built-in microwave. single car garage and low-maintenance landscaping. Do not let this one get away. Close to shopping and schools.*Monthly city tax 2.3%* *This one's pet-friendly* This house located at 2647 N 48th Ln in Phoenix is ready for you to make it your new home!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2647 North 48th Lane have any available units?
2647 North 48th Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2647 North 48th Lane have?
Some of 2647 North 48th Lane's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2647 North 48th Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2647 North 48th Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2647 North 48th Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2647 North 48th Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2647 North 48th Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2647 North 48th Lane offers parking.
Does 2647 North 48th Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2647 North 48th Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2647 North 48th Lane have a pool?
No, 2647 North 48th Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2647 North 48th Lane have accessible units?
No, 2647 North 48th Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2647 North 48th Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2647 North 48th Lane has units with dishwashers.

