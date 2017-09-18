All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 2637 E ROMA Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
2637 E ROMA Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2637 E ROMA Avenue

2637 East Roma Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2637 East Roma Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85016

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
This fabulous townhouse has Hardwood Floors downstairs and carpet upstairs. It is filled with upgrades including stainless steel appliances and energy efficient details. There is a large living room and family room that is open to the kitchen.There are soaring ceilings and a loft overlooking the living room.The back yard is private and charming.The home is energy efficient with sunscreens and well insulated with upgrades. Community pool! The neighborhood is fantastic with lots of shopping and restaurants nearby.$200 OF SECURITY DEPOSIT IS NON REFUNDABLE ADMINISTRATION FEE

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2637 E ROMA Avenue have any available units?
2637 E ROMA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2637 E ROMA Avenue have?
Some of 2637 E ROMA Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2637 E ROMA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2637 E ROMA Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2637 E ROMA Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2637 E ROMA Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2637 E ROMA Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2637 E ROMA Avenue does offer parking.
Does 2637 E ROMA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2637 E ROMA Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2637 E ROMA Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 2637 E ROMA Avenue has a pool.
Does 2637 E ROMA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2637 E ROMA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2637 E ROMA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2637 E ROMA Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Spectra on 7th South
20425 North 7th Street
Phoenix, AZ 85024
The Venue On Camelback
1930 E Camelback Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Ventana Palms
7021 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
The Townhomes at Biltmore
3501 E Camelback Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Capital Place by Mark-Taylor
11 S 12th St
Phoenix, AZ 85034
Monaco 31
20244 N 31st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Northern Edge
2339 W Northern Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
Park Greenvale
2950 E Greenway Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85032

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College