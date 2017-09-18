2637 E ROMA Avenue

This fabulous townhouse has Hardwood Floors downstairs and carpet upstairs. It is filled with upgrades including stainless steel appliances and energy efficient details. There is a large living room and family room that is open to the kitchen.There are soaring ceilings and a loft overlooking the living room.The back yard is private and charming.The home is energy efficient with sunscreens and well insulated with upgrades. Community pool! The neighborhood is fantastic with lots of shopping and restaurants nearby.$200 OF SECURITY DEPOSIT IS NON REFUNDABLE ADMINISTRATION FEE
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
