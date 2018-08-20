2632 N 43rd Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly carport recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Welcome to your new home! This 3 bed 1 bath second story single level unit features gorgeous wood floors throughout, an open living room, a newer kitchen, dual pane windows throughout, and upgraded 6 panel solid core doors throughout with brush nickel finishes.



Appliances Included: Fridge, Stove/Oven, Washer, Dryer.



The resident is responsible for the following utilities: Electric: SRP



Pets: Only dogs and cats are considered pets for this purpose. You cannot have more than two pets. If you have a pet, there is a one-time pet fee of $100.00 per pet.



Parking: The unit comes with 1 assigned carport. Additional vehicles need to be parked in the common parking and are on a first come first serve basis.



Move-In Costs

? 1st Month?s Rent Plus Tax: $843.98

? Security Deposit: $825.00

? Cleaning Fee: $150.00

? Pet Fee (if applicable): $100.00 per pet

? Total Move-In (not including pet fees if applicable): $1,818.98



