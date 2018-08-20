All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 2632 N 43rd Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
2632 N 43rd Ave
Last updated March 23 2019 at 1:02 AM

2632 N 43rd Ave

2632 N 43rd Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2632 N 43rd Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85009

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/192812f027 ----
Welcome to your new home! This 3 bed 1 bath second story single level unit features gorgeous wood floors throughout, an open living room, a newer kitchen, dual pane windows throughout, and upgraded 6 panel solid core doors throughout with brush nickel finishes.

Appliances Included: Fridge, Stove/Oven, Washer, Dryer.

The resident is responsible for the following utilities: Electric: SRP

Pets: Only dogs and cats are considered pets for this purpose. You cannot have more than two pets. If you have a pet, there is a one-time pet fee of $100.00 per pet.

Parking: The unit comes with 1 assigned carport. Additional vehicles need to be parked in the common parking and are on a first come first serve basis.

Move-In Costs
? 1st Month?s Rent Plus Tax: $843.98
? Security Deposit: $825.00
? Cleaning Fee: $150.00
? Pet Fee (if applicable): $100.00 per pet
? Total Move-In (not including pet fees if applicable): $1,818.98

For additional information including application requirements, please review the Frequently Asked Questions and Application Criteria sections to the right.

Owner/Agent

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2632 N 43rd Ave have any available units?
2632 N 43rd Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2632 N 43rd Ave have?
Some of 2632 N 43rd Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2632 N 43rd Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2632 N 43rd Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2632 N 43rd Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2632 N 43rd Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2632 N 43rd Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2632 N 43rd Ave offers parking.
Does 2632 N 43rd Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2632 N 43rd Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2632 N 43rd Ave have a pool?
No, 2632 N 43rd Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2632 N 43rd Ave have accessible units?
No, 2632 N 43rd Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2632 N 43rd Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2632 N 43rd Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Verano Townhomes
13820 S 44th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
The Astor at Osborn by Mark-Taylor
3300 North 7th Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85013
Covington Park Apartments
2902 W Sweetwater Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85029
Tides at North Phoenix
2222 W Beardsley Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Diamonte on Bell
3202 W Bell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85053
Skyline Lofts
600 N 4th St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Sanctuary on 22nd
8530 N 22nd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
Bella Vista
7810 N 14th Pl
Phoenix, AZ 85020

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College