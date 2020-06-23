All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 2632 East Libby Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
2632 East Libby Street
Last updated April 30 2020 at 10:42 PM

2632 East Libby Street

2632 East Libby Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2632 East Libby Street, Phoenix, AZ 85032

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
fire pit
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
Gorgeous 3 bedroom 2vbath home. Newer granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. Tile and wood floors throughout with carpet in the bedrooms. Fireplace in main living room area, open for all to enjoy. Backyard is big and spacious and has a fire pit, perfect for entertaining! Leases in this state are subject to a 2.3% monthly city tax. Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2632 East Libby Street have any available units?
2632 East Libby Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2632 East Libby Street have?
Some of 2632 East Libby Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2632 East Libby Street currently offering any rent specials?
2632 East Libby Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2632 East Libby Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2632 East Libby Street is pet friendly.
Does 2632 East Libby Street offer parking?
No, 2632 East Libby Street does not offer parking.
Does 2632 East Libby Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2632 East Libby Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2632 East Libby Street have a pool?
No, 2632 East Libby Street does not have a pool.
Does 2632 East Libby Street have accessible units?
No, 2632 East Libby Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2632 East Libby Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2632 East Libby Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Morgan Park
8902 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
Elevation on Central
4650 N Central Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85012
Spectra on 7th North
20435 N 7th St
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Encore Tessera
4713 E Van Buren St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Level at 16th by Mark-Taylor
1550 E Campbell Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85014
City 15 Apartments
4728 N 15th St
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Ingleside
4502 E Indian School Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Brookside Apartments
6131 W Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College