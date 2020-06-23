2632 East Libby Street

Amenities

Gorgeous 3 bedroom 2vbath home. Newer granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. Tile and wood floors throughout with carpet in the bedrooms. Fireplace in main living room area, open for all to enjoy. Backyard is big and spacious and has a fire pit, perfect for entertaining! Leases in this state are subject to a 2.3% monthly city tax. Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.