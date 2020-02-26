All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 2608 E HIGHLAND Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
2608 E HIGHLAND Avenue
Last updated April 9 2019 at 8:58 AM

2608 E HIGHLAND Avenue

2608 East Highland Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2608 East Highland Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85016

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Awesome urban Biltmore area home located a short distance to Biltmore Fashion Park and Esplanade. Beautiful wood flooring, ceiling fans and a great open floorplan make this the perfect home! Dine at the breakfast bar or eat-in kitchen or outside on the spacious covered patio. A gourmet kitchen has white appliances, beautiful dark wood cabinetry with stainless steel pulls and recessed counter lighting. A large master bedroom with en-suite bathroom includes an updated shower. Secondary bedrooms are spacious with wood flooring. The back yard is huge and has two covered patios and a storage area. A great neighborhood with mature landscaping surround this area! Home sweet home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2608 E HIGHLAND Avenue have any available units?
2608 E HIGHLAND Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2608 E HIGHLAND Avenue have?
Some of 2608 E HIGHLAND Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2608 E HIGHLAND Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2608 E HIGHLAND Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2608 E HIGHLAND Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2608 E HIGHLAND Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2608 E HIGHLAND Avenue offer parking?
No, 2608 E HIGHLAND Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2608 E HIGHLAND Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2608 E HIGHLAND Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2608 E HIGHLAND Avenue have a pool?
No, 2608 E HIGHLAND Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2608 E HIGHLAND Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2608 E HIGHLAND Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2608 E HIGHLAND Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2608 E HIGHLAND Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Muse
1616 N Central Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85004
The Place at Sonoran Trails
28000 N Valley Pkwy
Phoenix, AZ 85085
Parc South Mountain
3400 East Southern Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85040
City 15 Apartments
4728 N 15th St
Phoenix, AZ 85014
The Icon on Central
77 W Coolidge St
Phoenix, AZ 85013
Sierra Pines
9410 N 31st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85051
Latitude
1944 W Thunderbird Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85023
Brookside Apartments
6131 W Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College