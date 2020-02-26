2608 E HIGHLAND Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Awesome urban Biltmore area home located a short distance to Biltmore Fashion Park and Esplanade. Beautiful wood flooring, ceiling fans and a great open floorplan make this the perfect home! Dine at the breakfast bar or eat-in kitchen or outside on the spacious covered patio. A gourmet kitchen has white appliances, beautiful dark wood cabinetry with stainless steel pulls and recessed counter lighting. A large master bedroom with en-suite bathroom includes an updated shower. Secondary bedrooms are spacious with wood flooring. The back yard is huge and has two covered patios and a storage area. A great neighborhood with mature landscaping surround this area! Home sweet home!