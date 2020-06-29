25836 N 43RD Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool putting green garage hot tub

Don't miss this beautifully remodeled 3 Bed (plus Den) & 2 Bath home with a resort-like backyard; large kitchen with island and quartz counter tops; separate family room and living; highly desirable master that is split from the other bedrooms; vaulted ceilings; lots of light; backyard has large play pool, and spa surrounded by beautiful travertine tile, has elevated suntanning area and putting green; minimum 12 month lease; home is close to community park and 10 min from Desert Ridge Marketplace, City North (High Street), the Loop 101 and Mayo Hospital.