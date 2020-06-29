All apartments in Phoenix
25836 N 43RD Place

25836 North 43rd Place · No Longer Available
Location

25836 North 43rd Place, Phoenix, AZ 85050
Tatum Highlands

Amenities

putting green
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
putting green
garage
hot tub
Don't miss this beautifully remodeled 3 Bed (plus Den) & 2 Bath home with a resort-like backyard; large kitchen with island and quartz counter tops; separate family room and living; highly desirable master that is split from the other bedrooms; vaulted ceilings; lots of light; backyard has large play pool, and spa surrounded by beautiful travertine tile, has elevated suntanning area and putting green; minimum 12 month lease; home is close to community park and 10 min from Desert Ridge Marketplace, City North (High Street), the Loop 101 and Mayo Hospital.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25836 N 43RD Place have any available units?
25836 N 43RD Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 25836 N 43RD Place have?
Some of 25836 N 43RD Place's amenities include putting green, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25836 N 43RD Place currently offering any rent specials?
25836 N 43RD Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25836 N 43RD Place pet-friendly?
No, 25836 N 43RD Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 25836 N 43RD Place offer parking?
Yes, 25836 N 43RD Place offers parking.
Does 25836 N 43RD Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25836 N 43RD Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25836 N 43RD Place have a pool?
Yes, 25836 N 43RD Place has a pool.
Does 25836 N 43RD Place have accessible units?
No, 25836 N 43RD Place does not have accessible units.
Does 25836 N 43RD Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25836 N 43RD Place has units with dishwashers.
