25735 N 54TH Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking

Beautiful rare find, former model home available for the fussiest renters. It has all the beautiful finishes you would expect. Granite counter tops, dual oven, glass tiled back splash in kitchen & stainless steel appliances. New washer/dryer. Double door frig with in-door ice/water. Lots of upgraded staggered tile, wood flooring in a secondary bedroom that would make a perfect exercise room. Beautiful master bedroom has 2 closets, tiled vanity, mirror surrounds & over size shower. Great room & master have surround sound audio. The home has the smart box & alarm in place & wooden shutters in all windows. The extra items continue outside as well with a fire-pit sitting area, paver patio, artificial grass front & back for low maintenance. Located near major shopping/restaurants & GCC North.