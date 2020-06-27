All apartments in Phoenix
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
25735 N 54TH Drive
25735 N 54TH Drive

25735 North 54th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

25735 North 54th Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85083
Stetson Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
Beautiful rare find, former model home available for the fussiest renters. It has all the beautiful finishes you would expect. Granite counter tops, dual oven, glass tiled back splash in kitchen & stainless steel appliances. New washer/dryer. Double door frig with in-door ice/water. Lots of upgraded staggered tile, wood flooring in a secondary bedroom that would make a perfect exercise room. Beautiful master bedroom has 2 closets, tiled vanity, mirror surrounds & over size shower. Great room & master have surround sound audio. The home has the smart box & alarm in place & wooden shutters in all windows. The extra items continue outside as well with a fire-pit sitting area, paver patio, artificial grass front & back for low maintenance. Located near major shopping/restaurants & GCC North.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25735 N 54TH Drive have any available units?
25735 N 54TH Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 25735 N 54TH Drive have?
Some of 25735 N 54TH Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25735 N 54TH Drive currently offering any rent specials?
25735 N 54TH Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25735 N 54TH Drive pet-friendly?
No, 25735 N 54TH Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 25735 N 54TH Drive offer parking?
Yes, 25735 N 54TH Drive offers parking.
Does 25735 N 54TH Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 25735 N 54TH Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 25735 N 54TH Drive have a pool?
No, 25735 N 54TH Drive does not have a pool.
Does 25735 N 54TH Drive have accessible units?
No, 25735 N 54TH Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 25735 N 54TH Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25735 N 54TH Drive has units with dishwashers.
