All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 25714 N 54TH Glen.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
25714 N 54TH Glen
Last updated September 17 2019 at 11:13 PM

25714 N 54TH Glen

25714 N 54th Gln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

25714 N 54th Gln, Phoenix, AZ 85083
Stetson Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Beautiful home located in Stetson Valley. This 3 bed, 2.5 bath plus den will give you all of the space you will need! The front room can be a space to use as an office or a Kids playroom. Your living room has vaulted ceilings, enhancing the space for you and your guests. The kitchen features ample cabinetry, pantry, large island, breakfast bar and stainless steel appliances including refrigerator. Upstairs the master suite has excellent lighting and is completed with a shower and a separate tub. The covered patio is perfect for hosting dinners with your guests. Large spacious backyard. The home is near shopping, hiking, walking & biking trails, park, a Paradise! Schedule your showing today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25714 N 54TH Glen have any available units?
25714 N 54TH Glen doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 25714 N 54TH Glen have?
Some of 25714 N 54TH Glen's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25714 N 54TH Glen currently offering any rent specials?
25714 N 54TH Glen is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25714 N 54TH Glen pet-friendly?
No, 25714 N 54TH Glen is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 25714 N 54TH Glen offer parking?
No, 25714 N 54TH Glen does not offer parking.
Does 25714 N 54TH Glen have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25714 N 54TH Glen does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25714 N 54TH Glen have a pool?
No, 25714 N 54TH Glen does not have a pool.
Does 25714 N 54TH Glen have accessible units?
No, 25714 N 54TH Glen does not have accessible units.
Does 25714 N 54TH Glen have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25714 N 54TH Glen has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arboretum at South Mountain
15251 S 50th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Aspire Pinnacle Peak
24250 N 23rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85085
Canyon Springs
14020 N Black Canyon Hwy
Phoenix, AZ 85053
Biltmore on the Lake
11050 N Biltmore Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85029
Paradise Falls
15434 N 32nd St
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Ironwood Estates
8930 W Monroe St
Phoenix, AZ 85345
Omnia on Thomas
1645 E Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Villas on 28th
3822 N 28th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College