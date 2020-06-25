25714 N 54TH Glen

Amenities

Beautiful home located in Stetson Valley. This 3 bed, 2.5 bath plus den will give you all of the space you will need! The front room can be a space to use as an office or a Kids playroom. Your living room has vaulted ceilings, enhancing the space for you and your guests. The kitchen features ample cabinetry, pantry, large island, breakfast bar and stainless steel appliances including refrigerator. Upstairs the master suite has excellent lighting and is completed with a shower and a separate tub. The covered patio is perfect for hosting dinners with your guests. Large spacious backyard. The home is near shopping, hiking, walking & biking trails, park, a Paradise! Schedule your showing today.