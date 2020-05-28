2563 E CAPTAIN DREYFUS Avenue

Amenities

Remodeled Horse property in the Ultra Popular North 32 corridor of North Phoenix. Ride from your home to the Phoenix Mountain Preserve with riding and hiking trails. Home is 4 bed, 2 bath. Tile floors throughout (no carpet). Kitchen with granite counter tops, custom cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Both bathrooms are remodeled, 1 with jacuzzi tub. Private diving pool. 4 stall covered horse set up with large turnout area. RV gate. PV Schools and 1 mile from top in the nation BASIS school. Close to the 51 freeway, PV mall and all the new restaurants going in on 32nd street. Don't miss out on this one.