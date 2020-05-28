All apartments in Phoenix
2563 E CAPTAIN DREYFUS Avenue
Last updated April 10 2020 at 11:35 PM

2563 E CAPTAIN DREYFUS Avenue

2563 East Captain Dreyfus Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2563 East Captain Dreyfus Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85032
Chateau Thierry

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Remodeled Horse property in the Ultra Popular North 32 corridor of North Phoenix. Ride from your home to the Phoenix Mountain Preserve with riding and hiking trails. Home is 4 bed, 2 bath. Tile floors throughout (no carpet). Kitchen with granite counter tops, custom cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Both bathrooms are remodeled, 1 with jacuzzi tub. Private diving pool. 4 stall covered horse set up with large turnout area. RV gate. PV Schools and 1 mile from top in the nation BASIS school. Close to the 51 freeway, PV mall and all the new restaurants going in on 32nd street. Don't miss out on this one.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2563 E CAPTAIN DREYFUS Avenue have any available units?
2563 E CAPTAIN DREYFUS Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2563 E CAPTAIN DREYFUS Avenue have?
Some of 2563 E CAPTAIN DREYFUS Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2563 E CAPTAIN DREYFUS Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2563 E CAPTAIN DREYFUS Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2563 E CAPTAIN DREYFUS Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2563 E CAPTAIN DREYFUS Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2563 E CAPTAIN DREYFUS Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2563 E CAPTAIN DREYFUS Avenue offers parking.
Does 2563 E CAPTAIN DREYFUS Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2563 E CAPTAIN DREYFUS Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2563 E CAPTAIN DREYFUS Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 2563 E CAPTAIN DREYFUS Avenue has a pool.
Does 2563 E CAPTAIN DREYFUS Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2563 E CAPTAIN DREYFUS Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2563 E CAPTAIN DREYFUS Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2563 E CAPTAIN DREYFUS Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

