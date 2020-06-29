All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 25413 N 55th Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
25413 N 55th Ln
Last updated October 9 2019 at 7:36 AM

25413 N 55th Ln

25413 North 55th Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

25413 North 55th Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85083
Stetson Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful single story 3 bedroom 2 bath home with den/office. This house offers several upgrades throughout. Kitchen provides upgraded cabinets and counter tops with dual stove and gas stove top. Gas fire place in the living room. The backyard offers plenty of space for get together's with a pool and grass back yard and large patio area off of the living room. Master bedroom has door going out to separate patio area overlooking the pool. Large master bathroom with tub and shower. 3 car garage with epoxy coating and lots of upgraded storage. Amazing views looking out both the front and back patio. This is house is close to shopping, dining and hiking. Must see and ready for immediate move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25413 N 55th Ln have any available units?
25413 N 55th Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 25413 N 55th Ln have?
Some of 25413 N 55th Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25413 N 55th Ln currently offering any rent specials?
25413 N 55th Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25413 N 55th Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 25413 N 55th Ln is pet friendly.
Does 25413 N 55th Ln offer parking?
Yes, 25413 N 55th Ln offers parking.
Does 25413 N 55th Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 25413 N 55th Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 25413 N 55th Ln have a pool?
Yes, 25413 N 55th Ln has a pool.
Does 25413 N 55th Ln have accessible units?
No, 25413 N 55th Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 25413 N 55th Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25413 N 55th Ln has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Union at Roosevelt
888 N 1st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85003
The Continental
1030 N 3rd St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Arcadia Villa
3915 E Camelback Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85018
San Paulo
14625 S Mountain Pkwy
Phoenix, AZ 85044
iLuminate
290 E Roosevelt St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
The Icon on Central
77 W Coolidge St
Phoenix, AZ 85013
Altitude Sixteen 75
1675 E Morten Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85020
Mandarina Luxury Apartment Homes
5402 E Washington St
Phoenix, AZ 85034

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College