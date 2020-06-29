25413 N 55th Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful single story 3 bedroom 2 bath home with den/office. This house offers several upgrades throughout. Kitchen provides upgraded cabinets and counter tops with dual stove and gas stove top. Gas fire place in the living room. The backyard offers plenty of space for get together's with a pool and grass back yard and large patio area off of the living room. Master bedroom has door going out to separate patio area overlooking the pool. Large master bathroom with tub and shower. 3 car garage with epoxy coating and lots of upgraded storage. Amazing views looking out both the front and back patio. This is house is close to shopping, dining and hiking. Must see and ready for immediate move in.