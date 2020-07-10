25312 N 20th Ave

Amenities
Be the First to live in this Brand New Ashton Woods Construction! This beautiful new community is perfect with Tree-lined streets, pedestrian-friendly sidewalks and a 5,500 sf recreation center with resort style pool an kiddie pool, shaded ramadas, parks, gathering areas, pickelball courts and basketball. Close to I-10, 101 and 303. Walking distance to restaurants, movies, entertainment and shopping. The home is situated on a Corner Lot! The kitchen is the dream kitchen with marble look Quartz Counters with center Island, DOUBLE STACK Kitchen Cabinets, White and \'Urbane Bronze\' Shaker style Cabinets, Contemporary Kitchen Backsplash, Oversized farm sink, Stainless Steel Appliances, Gas Range, 8\' Interior Doors with Upgraded Hardware, Upgraded Lighting w Pendants over Island, 8\'\' x 36\'\' Woodplank style Tile, Upgraded Carpet and Pad, Tiled Master Shower and Tub Surrounds, Gas BBQ Stub at Patio Area, Soft Water Loop. This home will be available for move in on 4/24.
STATUS: Vacant New Construction - NOT AVAILABLE Until 4/16/2019
PLEASE READ THIS:
PET RESTRICTIONS: No Aggressive or Dangerous Dog Breeds, specific breeds are listed in our rental criteria https://www.leaseaz.com/pdf/Terms%20Of%20Application%205.1.18.pdf?v4
SMOKING: No smoking is allowed on the premises
SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS:
Register for a Self-Guided Tour
Receive txt or email confirmation
On the day of your visit receive a CODE to retrieve key from electronic lock box
APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS:
GO TO: https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/servicestarrealty/tenantApplication.action
Ensure that you have all the required documents handy and ready to attach to application
Complete the Online Application Form
Pay the Application Fee with credit or debit card
More Information:
AREA INFORMATION:
FLOORING: wood plank tile flooring, carpet
GARAGE/PARKING: two car garage
KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Stainless Steel Refrigerator(at move-in), dishwasher, Gas oven/range, built in microwave; W/D HOOK-UPS ONLY
PROPERTY TYPE: single family home
UTILITIES INCLUDED: Tenant to pay for all utilities
YEAR BUILT: 2019
YARD: yes - will be landscaped at move in
Additional Amenities: Tree-lined streets, pedestrian-friendly sidewalks and a 5,500 sf recreation center with resort style pool an kiddie pool, shaded ramadas, parks, gathering areas, pickelball courts and basketball. Close to I-10, 101 and 303. Walking distance to restaurants, movies, entertainment and shopping.
Application, Lease Terms, and Fees
MOVE-IN FEE: $195 Lease Administration Fee, $50 Pet Application Fee where applicable
HOLD FEE/EARNEST MONEY: Equals one month rent and it is due within 24 hours of application accepted.
ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT: $19 monthly admin fee, $20 monthly pet fee per pet and city sales tax.
Application Fee: Non-Refundable, $55/adult
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 3 business days
LEASE LENGTH: 1 year or 2 years
LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: Not Available
SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: None
HOA Instructions
HOA AMENITIES AND SERVICES:
HOA FEE: Paid for by the owner
PROPERTY MANAGER: Debi@leaseaz.com
All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.
Tenant to verify all material facts including but not limited to room sizes, utilities, schools, HOA rules, community amenities, fees and costs, etc.
