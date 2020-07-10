25312 N 20th Ave

Amenities

Be the First to live in this Brand New Ashton Woods Construction! This beautiful new community is perfect with Tree-lined streets, pedestrian-friendly sidewalks and a 5,500 sf recreation center with resort style pool an kiddie pool, shaded ramadas, parks, gathering areas, pickelball courts and basketball. Close to I-10, 101 and 303. Walking distance to restaurants, movies, entertainment and shopping. The home is situated on a Corner Lot! The kitchen is the dream kitchen with marble look Quartz Counters with center Island, DOUBLE STACK Kitchen Cabinets, White and \'Urbane Bronze\' Shaker style Cabinets, Contemporary Kitchen Backsplash, Oversized farm sink, Stainless Steel Appliances, Gas Range, 8\' Interior Doors with Upgraded Hardware, Upgraded Lighting w Pendants over Island, 8\'\' x 36\'\' Woodplank style Tile, Upgraded Carpet and Pad, Tiled Master Shower and Tub Surrounds, Gas BBQ Stub at Patio Area, Soft Water Loop. This home will be available for move in on 4/24.



STATUS: Vacant New Construction - NOT AVAILABLE Until 4/16/2019



PLEASE READ THIS:



PET RESTRICTIONS: No Aggressive or Dangerous Dog Breeds, specific breeds are listed in our rental criteria https://www.leaseaz.com/pdf/Terms%20Of%20Application%205.1.18.pdf?v4



SMOKING: No smoking is allowed on the premises



FLOORING: wood plank tile flooring, carpet



GARAGE/PARKING: two car garage



KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Stainless Steel Refrigerator(at move-in), dishwasher, Gas oven/range, built in microwave; W/D HOOK-UPS ONLY



PROPERTY TYPE: single family home



UTILITIES INCLUDED: Tenant to pay for all utilities



YEAR BUILT: 2019



YARD: yes - will be landscaped at move in



Additional Amenities: Tree-lined streets, pedestrian-friendly sidewalks and a 5,500 sf recreation center with resort style pool an kiddie pool, shaded ramadas, parks, gathering areas, pickelball courts and basketball. Close to I-10, 101 and 303. Walking distance to restaurants, movies, entertainment and shopping.



MOVE-IN FEE: $195 Lease Administration Fee, $50 Pet Application Fee where applicable



HOLD FEE/EARNEST MONEY: Equals one month rent and it is due within 24 hours of application accepted.



ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT: $19 monthly admin fee, $20 monthly pet fee per pet and city sales tax.



Application Fee: Non-Refundable, $55/adult



APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 3 business days



LEASE LENGTH: 1 year or 2 years



LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: Not Available



SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: None



HOA AMENITIES AND SERVICES:



HOA FEE: Paid for by the owner



