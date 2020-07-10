All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated April 3 2019 at 1:50 PM

25312 N 20th Ave

25312 N 20th Ave · No Longer Available
Location

25312 N 20th Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85085

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
new construction
pet friendly
tennis court
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/bd5de8e02f ----
Be the First to live in this Brand New Ashton Woods Construction! This beautiful new community is perfect with Tree-lined streets, pedestrian-friendly sidewalks and a 5,500 sf recreation center with resort style pool an kiddie pool, shaded ramadas, parks, gathering areas, pickelball courts and basketball. Close to I-10, 101 and 303. Walking distance to restaurants, movies, entertainment and shopping. The home is situated on a Corner Lot! The kitchen is the dream kitchen with marble look Quartz Counters with center Island, DOUBLE STACK Kitchen Cabinets, White and \'Urbane Bronze\' Shaker style Cabinets, Contemporary Kitchen Backsplash, Oversized farm sink, Stainless Steel Appliances, Gas Range, 8\' Interior Doors with Upgraded Hardware, Upgraded Lighting w Pendants over Island, 8\'\' x 36\'\' Woodplank style Tile, Upgraded Carpet and Pad, Tiled Master Shower and Tub Surrounds, Gas BBQ Stub at Patio Area, Soft Water Loop. This home will be available for move in on 4/24.

STATUS: Vacant New Construction - NOT AVAILABLE Until 4/16/2019

PLEASE READ THIS:

PET RESTRICTIONS: No Aggressive or Dangerous Dog Breeds, specific breeds are listed in our rental criteria https://www.leaseaz.com/pdf/Terms%20Of%20Application%205.1.18.pdf?v4

SMOKING: No smoking is allowed on the premises

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS:

Register for a Self-Guided Tour

Receive txt or email confirmation

On the day of your visit receive a CODE to retrieve key from electronic lock box

APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS:

GO TO: https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/servicestarrealty/tenantApplication.action

Ensure that you have all the required documents handy and ready to attach to application

Complete the Online Application Form

Pay the Application Fee with credit or debit card

More Information:

AREA INFORMATION:

FLOORING: wood plank tile flooring, carpet

GARAGE/PARKING: two car garage

KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Stainless Steel Refrigerator(at move-in), dishwasher, Gas oven/range, built in microwave; W/D HOOK-UPS ONLY

PROPERTY TYPE: single family home

UTILITIES INCLUDED: Tenant to pay for all utilities

YEAR BUILT: 2019

YARD: yes - will be landscaped at move in

Additional Amenities: Tree-lined streets, pedestrian-friendly sidewalks and a 5,500 sf recreation center with resort style pool an kiddie pool, shaded ramadas, parks, gathering areas, pickelball courts and basketball. Close to I-10, 101 and 303. Walking distance to restaurants, movies, entertainment and shopping.

Application, Lease Terms, and Fees

MOVE-IN FEE: $195 Lease Administration Fee, $50 Pet Application Fee where applicable

HOLD FEE/EARNEST MONEY: Equals one month rent and it is due within 24 hours of application accepted.

ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT: $19 monthly admin fee, $20 monthly pet fee per pet and city sales tax.

Application Fee: Non-Refundable, $55/adult

APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 3 business days

LEASE LENGTH: 1 year or 2 years

LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: Not Available

SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: None

HOA Instructions

HOA AMENITIES AND SERVICES:

HOA FEE: Paid for by the owner

PROPERTY MANAGER: Debi@leaseaz.com

All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.

Tenant to verify all material facts including but not limited to room sizes, utilities, schools, HOA rules, community amenities, fees and costs, etc.

1 Years

Disposal
Gym / Excercise Room
Pool
Tennis Courts
W/D Hookups Only

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25312 N 20th Ave have any available units?
25312 N 20th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 25312 N 20th Ave have?
Some of 25312 N 20th Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25312 N 20th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
25312 N 20th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25312 N 20th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 25312 N 20th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 25312 N 20th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 25312 N 20th Ave offers parking.
Does 25312 N 20th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25312 N 20th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25312 N 20th Ave have a pool?
Yes, 25312 N 20th Ave has a pool.
Does 25312 N 20th Ave have accessible units?
No, 25312 N 20th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 25312 N 20th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25312 N 20th Ave has units with dishwashers.

