2522 W DESERT VISTA Trail

Very nicely appointed home for your enjoyment. Enter the home through the arched covered entry into high ceilings, open modern stairway, and bright sitting room. The openness continues into the family room & well-appointed kitchen with backsplash and tiles on the entire first floor area with a large island to accommodate seating, and a separate dining nook with sliding glass doors to the patio. Large windows to back yard accommodate a view to open space & the distant mountains. Upgrades include staggered cabinets, granite counter tops, SS appliances & walk in pantry. The downstairs office or play area could be a 4th bdrm has double door. Large master suite features his & her walk-in closets, dbl vanities, a separate shower, and soaking tub. The loft area provides addt'l space for all. Double vanity in guest bedroom. Close to Shops at Norterra, Harkins and USAA.