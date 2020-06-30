All apartments in Phoenix
2522 W DESERT VISTA Trail
Last updated February 22 2020 at 6:56 AM

2522 W DESERT VISTA Trail

2522 West Desert Vista Trail · No Longer Available
Location

2522 West Desert Vista Trail, Phoenix, AZ 85085

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Very nicely appointed home for your enjoyment. Enter the home through the arched covered entry into high ceilings, open modern stairway, and bright sitting room. The openness continues into the family room & well-appointed kitchen with backsplash and tiles on the entire first floor area with a large island to accommodate seating, and a separate dining nook with sliding glass doors to the patio. Large windows to back yard accommodate a view to open space & the distant mountains. Upgrades include staggered cabinets, granite counter tops, SS appliances & walk in pantry. The downstairs office or play area could be a 4th bdrm has double door. Large master suite features his & her walk-in closets, dbl vanities, a separate shower, and soaking tub. The loft area provides addt'l space for all. Double vanity in guest bedroom. Close to Shops at Norterra, Harkins and USAA.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2522 W DESERT VISTA Trail have any available units?
2522 W DESERT VISTA Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2522 W DESERT VISTA Trail have?
Some of 2522 W DESERT VISTA Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2522 W DESERT VISTA Trail currently offering any rent specials?
2522 W DESERT VISTA Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2522 W DESERT VISTA Trail pet-friendly?
No, 2522 W DESERT VISTA Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2522 W DESERT VISTA Trail offer parking?
No, 2522 W DESERT VISTA Trail does not offer parking.
Does 2522 W DESERT VISTA Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2522 W DESERT VISTA Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2522 W DESERT VISTA Trail have a pool?
No, 2522 W DESERT VISTA Trail does not have a pool.
Does 2522 W DESERT VISTA Trail have accessible units?
No, 2522 W DESERT VISTA Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 2522 W DESERT VISTA Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2522 W DESERT VISTA Trail has units with dishwashers.

