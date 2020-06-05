2510 W ASTER DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

wow! absolutely stunning single level fully remodeled phoenix 3/2 house with wood like plank flooring, like new carpeting, custom fresh paint, updated kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, spacious living room with bonus great room, over-sized master bedroom with enclosed bathroom, private pool, 2 car garage, storage, mountain views, nearby schools, over sized lot, great location and more! visit https://azprimepropertymanagement.com for additional pictures, video, rental lease terms and how to view property in person! *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. AZ Prime Property Management is not responsible for any errors or omissions in the wording or content of this information*