Last updated July 30 2019 at 7:35 AM

2510 W ASTER DRIVE

2510 West Aster Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2510 West Aster Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85029

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
wow! absolutely stunning single level fully remodeled phoenix 3/2 house with wood like plank flooring, like new carpeting, custom fresh paint, updated kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, spacious living room with bonus great room, over-sized master bedroom with enclosed bathroom, private pool, 2 car garage, storage, mountain views, nearby schools, over sized lot, great location and more! visit https://azprimepropertymanagement.com for additional pictures, video, rental lease terms and how to view property in person! *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. AZ Prime Property Management is not responsible for any errors or omissions in the wording or content of this information*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2510 W ASTER DRIVE have any available units?
2510 W ASTER DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2510 W ASTER DRIVE have?
Some of 2510 W ASTER DRIVE's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2510 W ASTER DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2510 W ASTER DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2510 W ASTER DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 2510 W ASTER DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2510 W ASTER DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 2510 W ASTER DRIVE offers parking.
Does 2510 W ASTER DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2510 W ASTER DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2510 W ASTER DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 2510 W ASTER DRIVE has a pool.
Does 2510 W ASTER DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2510 W ASTER DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2510 W ASTER DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2510 W ASTER DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
