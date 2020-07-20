All apartments in Phoenix
Phoenix, AZ
2454 S 88TH Lane
2454 S 88TH Lane

2454 South 88th Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2454 South 88th Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85353

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
extra storage
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
garage
Designer touches abound in this incredible property. Enjoy incredible living space in this Two Story home that features 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Notice the gleaming tile and plush carpet floors throughout. The kitchen offers spacious cabinet storage and recent appliances. Extra storage through out the home and attached 2 car garage to top it all off!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2454 S 88TH Lane have any available units?
2454 S 88TH Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2454 S 88TH Lane have?
Some of 2454 S 88TH Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2454 S 88TH Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2454 S 88TH Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2454 S 88TH Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2454 S 88TH Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2454 S 88TH Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2454 S 88TH Lane offers parking.
Does 2454 S 88TH Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2454 S 88TH Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2454 S 88TH Lane have a pool?
No, 2454 S 88TH Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2454 S 88TH Lane have accessible units?
No, 2454 S 88TH Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2454 S 88TH Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2454 S 88TH Lane has units with dishwashers.
