2454 S 88TH Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace microwave refrigerator Property Amenities garage

Designer touches abound in this incredible property. Enjoy incredible living space in this Two Story home that features 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Notice the gleaming tile and plush carpet floors throughout. The kitchen offers spacious cabinet storage and recent appliances. Extra storage through out the home and attached 2 car garage to top it all off!