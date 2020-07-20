2454 S 88TH Lane

Designer touches abound in this incredible property. Enjoy incredible living space in this Two Story home that features 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Notice the gleaming tile and plush carpet floors throughout. The kitchen offers spacious cabinet storage and recent appliances. Extra storage through out the home and attached 2 car garage to top it all off!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
