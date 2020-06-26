All apartments in Phoenix
Phoenix, AZ
24419 N 39 Lane
Last updated June 6 2019 at 11:05 AM

24419 N 39 Lane

24419 N 39th Ln · No Longer Available
Location

24419 N 39th Ln, Phoenix, AZ 85310

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Stellar Tri-level Glendale Beauty! This amazing 4 bedroom property has everything you could need! Upgrades everywhere! 3 full baths. Large living area and spacious laundry room down stairs. On the main level you have a bright Family room, formal Dining, eat in kitchen and large kitchen with island. Custom lighting, Tons of cabinets with pull outs and tons of counter space! Double door exit to covered patio. 2 spacious bedrooms upstairs with huge closets. Large guest bath with extra storage. Master suite with sitting area, and exit to private deck with stairs that lead to you sparkling pool. Large Master bath with his and her sinks, garden tub, large shower and walk in closets!! Pool service included. Solar panels save a great amount on electric bills.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24419 N 39 Lane have any available units?
24419 N 39 Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 24419 N 39 Lane have?
Some of 24419 N 39 Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24419 N 39 Lane currently offering any rent specials?
24419 N 39 Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24419 N 39 Lane pet-friendly?
No, 24419 N 39 Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 24419 N 39 Lane offer parking?
Yes, 24419 N 39 Lane offers parking.
Does 24419 N 39 Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24419 N 39 Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24419 N 39 Lane have a pool?
Yes, 24419 N 39 Lane has a pool.
Does 24419 N 39 Lane have accessible units?
No, 24419 N 39 Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 24419 N 39 Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24419 N 39 Lane has units with dishwashers.
