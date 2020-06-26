24419 N 39 Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher extra storage fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool

Stellar Tri-level Glendale Beauty! This amazing 4 bedroom property has everything you could need! Upgrades everywhere! 3 full baths. Large living area and spacious laundry room down stairs. On the main level you have a bright Family room, formal Dining, eat in kitchen and large kitchen with island. Custom lighting, Tons of cabinets with pull outs and tons of counter space! Double door exit to covered patio. 2 spacious bedrooms upstairs with huge closets. Large guest bath with extra storage. Master suite with sitting area, and exit to private deck with stairs that lead to you sparkling pool. Large Master bath with his and her sinks, garden tub, large shower and walk in closets!! Pool service included. Solar panels save a great amount on electric bills.