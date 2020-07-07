All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated September 13 2019 at 3:42 AM

2439 E Waltann Ln

2439 East Waltann Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2439 East Waltann Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85032

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/ae5601e0b0 ---- This is a two-story, 2BD / 1.5BA, 800 SF townhouse style apartment. The unit features interior laundry in unit, a storage room, private fenced area and 1 designated covered parking spot. Lease Terms: 12-month lease Pets negotiable Water, sewer, and trash fees included Application fee: $50 (each person 18 years old) Rent per month: $750 Security deposit is $750 One time Move In fee $200 Monthly Admin fee of $30 (4% of rent) Kindly check our Pet Policy page for pet deposit and rent: https://capcorepropertymanagement.com/pet-policy/ ***Interested to Apply? Application Criteria: https://capcorepropertymanagement.com/how-to-apply/ Online Application Form: https://capcorerealestate.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/ Pet Policy: https://capcorepropertymanagement.com/pet-policy/

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2439 E Waltann Ln have any available units?
2439 E Waltann Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2439 E Waltann Ln have?
Some of 2439 E Waltann Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2439 E Waltann Ln currently offering any rent specials?
2439 E Waltann Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2439 E Waltann Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 2439 E Waltann Ln is pet friendly.
Does 2439 E Waltann Ln offer parking?
Yes, 2439 E Waltann Ln offers parking.
Does 2439 E Waltann Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2439 E Waltann Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2439 E Waltann Ln have a pool?
No, 2439 E Waltann Ln does not have a pool.
Does 2439 E Waltann Ln have accessible units?
No, 2439 E Waltann Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 2439 E Waltann Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 2439 E Waltann Ln does not have units with dishwashers.

