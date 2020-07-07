2439 E Waltann Ln

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/ae5601e0b0 ---- This is a two-story, 2BD / 1.5BA, 800 SF townhouse style apartment. The unit features interior laundry in unit, a storage room, private fenced area and 1 designated covered parking spot. Lease Terms: 12-month lease Pets negotiable Water, sewer, and trash fees included Application fee: $50 (each person 18 years old) Rent per month: $750 Security deposit is $750 One time Move In fee $200 Monthly Admin fee of $30 (4% of rent) Kindly check our Pet Policy page for pet deposit and rent: https://capcorepropertymanagement.com/pet-policy/ ***Interested to Apply? Application Criteria: https://capcorepropertymanagement.com/how-to-apply/ Online Application Form: https://capcorerealestate.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/ Pet Policy: https://capcorepropertymanagement.com/pet-policy/