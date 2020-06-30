All apartments in Phoenix
2438 W RUNNING DEER Trail
Last updated March 22 2020 at 5:50 AM

2438 W RUNNING DEER Trail

2438 West Running Deer Trail · No Longer Available
Location

2438 West Running Deer Trail, Phoenix, AZ 85085

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
fire pit
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
A stunning home for the most discerning tenant. Nestled in a lovely neighborhood, on a quiet cul de sac lot, this North Valley gem will not disappoint. This home boasts 4 generously sized bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and a loft. The beautifully upgraded kitchen has BRAND NEW quartz countertops, BRAND NEW stainless steel appliances and a huge pantry. Enjoy new ceiling fans, fresh paint, LED lights throughout, and an inviting backyard with grass, pavers and fire pit! Just a short distance to great shopping, entertainment, hiking, dining, A-Rated schooling, and close freeway access. As an added bonus, the landlord will provided landscape services every 2 months. Come see this desert stunner....Sonoran Living at its finest!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2438 W RUNNING DEER Trail have any available units?
2438 W RUNNING DEER Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2438 W RUNNING DEER Trail have?
Some of 2438 W RUNNING DEER Trail's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2438 W RUNNING DEER Trail currently offering any rent specials?
2438 W RUNNING DEER Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2438 W RUNNING DEER Trail pet-friendly?
No, 2438 W RUNNING DEER Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2438 W RUNNING DEER Trail offer parking?
No, 2438 W RUNNING DEER Trail does not offer parking.
Does 2438 W RUNNING DEER Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2438 W RUNNING DEER Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2438 W RUNNING DEER Trail have a pool?
No, 2438 W RUNNING DEER Trail does not have a pool.
Does 2438 W RUNNING DEER Trail have accessible units?
No, 2438 W RUNNING DEER Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 2438 W RUNNING DEER Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2438 W RUNNING DEER Trail has units with dishwashers.

