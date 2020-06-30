2438 W RUNNING DEER Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit

A stunning home for the most discerning tenant. Nestled in a lovely neighborhood, on a quiet cul de sac lot, this North Valley gem will not disappoint. This home boasts 4 generously sized bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and a loft. The beautifully upgraded kitchen has BRAND NEW quartz countertops, BRAND NEW stainless steel appliances and a huge pantry. Enjoy new ceiling fans, fresh paint, LED lights throughout, and an inviting backyard with grass, pavers and fire pit! Just a short distance to great shopping, entertainment, hiking, dining, A-Rated schooling, and close freeway access. As an added bonus, the landlord will provided landscape services every 2 months. Come see this desert stunner....Sonoran Living at its finest!