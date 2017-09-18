All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 24212 North 21st Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
24212 North 21st Place
Last updated March 23 2020 at 6:12 PM

24212 North 21st Place

24212 N 21st Pl · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

24212 N 21st Pl, Phoenix, AZ 85024

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
cats allowed
**Fridge, washer, and dryer will be installed before move-in! Back landscaping will also be installed during or shortly after move-in!!**

Open floor plan with gorgeous wood look tile in all the right places. Gourmet kitchen with white subway tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances including refrigerator, incredible white and gray granite countertops, and soft gray cabinets. Large bedrooms. Stunning master bedroom and bathroom with walk-in closet, double vanity, beautiful tiled walk-in shower, and separate toilet room. Laundry room with washer and dryer included! 2-car garage with a beautiful paver driveway. Gated community and 6,500 sqft lot. Close to great food and entertainment!

Apply online for this property at www.onqpm.com/apply

Search for more available properties at www.onqpm.com/search-rentals/

Fee Structure:
- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)
- $50 application fee per adult (18+)
- $250 One Time pet fee and/or monthly pet rent may apply (Some Breed Restrictions)
- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move
- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)
- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee
- Renters Insurance Required

ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU ARE VIEWING THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.
*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24212 North 21st Place have any available units?
24212 North 21st Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 24212 North 21st Place have?
Some of 24212 North 21st Place's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24212 North 21st Place currently offering any rent specials?
24212 North 21st Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24212 North 21st Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 24212 North 21st Place is pet friendly.
Does 24212 North 21st Place offer parking?
Yes, 24212 North 21st Place offers parking.
Does 24212 North 21st Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 24212 North 21st Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 24212 North 21st Place have a pool?
No, 24212 North 21st Place does not have a pool.
Does 24212 North 21st Place have accessible units?
No, 24212 North 21st Place does not have accessible units.
Does 24212 North 21st Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 24212 North 21st Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
Best Cities for Pets 2019
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Should I Live with a Roommate?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Linear
295 E Roosevelt St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Ventana Palms
7021 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Muse
1616 N Central Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Palazzo Townhomes
886 N Cofco Center Ct
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Novella at Arcadia Townhomes
4402 N 36th St
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Bell Cove
17239 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85023
Stonybrook
6441 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Ventura Vista
18660 N Cave Creek Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85024

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College