24212 North 21st Place

**Fridge, washer, and dryer will be installed before move-in! Back landscaping will also be installed during or shortly after move-in!!**



Open floor plan with gorgeous wood look tile in all the right places. Gourmet kitchen with white subway tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances including refrigerator, incredible white and gray granite countertops, and soft gray cabinets. Large bedrooms. Stunning master bedroom and bathroom with walk-in closet, double vanity, beautiful tiled walk-in shower, and separate toilet room. Laundry room with washer and dryer included! 2-car garage with a beautiful paver driveway. Gated community and 6,500 sqft lot. Close to great food and entertainment!



Fee Structure:

- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)

- $50 application fee per adult (18+)

- $250 One Time pet fee and/or monthly pet rent may apply (Some Breed Restrictions)

- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move

- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)

- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

- Renters Insurance Required



