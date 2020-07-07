All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

239 E. Pershing Ave.

239 East Pershing Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

239 East Pershing Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85022

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c72f4a604f ----
Luxurious 3 bedroom 2 bath corner home in the heart of Shadow Rock. Mountain views, spacious lot, and conveniently located. Stunning front and backyard landscaping. Custom tile and hardwood flooring throughout. Custom light fixtures and ceiling fans. Wood burning fireplace. Natural lighting. Kitchen features custom cabinetry, composite counters, under mount sink, and all stainless steel LG appliances are included. Separate laundry room with washer/dryer included. Pre-wired for a security system. Backyard paradise features a covered patio, sparkling blue pool, all overlooking the mountain. Pool service and landscaping are included. 2 car garage with automatic opener. An entertainers dream! Schedule a self guided tour today www.rpmphoenixmetro.com
Call or text Stacia for details 602-672-1787
$50 application fee each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 239 E. Pershing Ave. have any available units?
239 E. Pershing Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 239 E. Pershing Ave. have?
Some of 239 E. Pershing Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 239 E. Pershing Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
239 E. Pershing Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 239 E. Pershing Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 239 E. Pershing Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 239 E. Pershing Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 239 E. Pershing Ave. offers parking.
Does 239 E. Pershing Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 239 E. Pershing Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 239 E. Pershing Ave. have a pool?
Yes, 239 E. Pershing Ave. has a pool.
Does 239 E. Pershing Ave. have accessible units?
No, 239 E. Pershing Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 239 E. Pershing Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 239 E. Pershing Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.

