239 E. Pershing Ave.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry pool garage

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c72f4a604f ----

Luxurious 3 bedroom 2 bath corner home in the heart of Shadow Rock. Mountain views, spacious lot, and conveniently located. Stunning front and backyard landscaping. Custom tile and hardwood flooring throughout. Custom light fixtures and ceiling fans. Wood burning fireplace. Natural lighting. Kitchen features custom cabinetry, composite counters, under mount sink, and all stainless steel LG appliances are included. Separate laundry room with washer/dryer included. Pre-wired for a security system. Backyard paradise features a covered patio, sparkling blue pool, all overlooking the mountain. Pool service and landscaping are included. 2 car garage with automatic opener. An entertainers dream! Schedule a self guided tour today www.rpmphoenixmetro.com

Call or text Stacia for details 602-672-1787

$50 application fee each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.