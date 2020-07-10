23852 N 36TH Avenue

Wow! Conveniently located home that is in a quiet neighborhood yet only a couple minutes from I-17 or 101! Close to shopping at Norterra and many supermarkets and restaurants nearby. Quaint house that is nice sized. Well kept house and is nice/clean. Fresh paint. Good sized backyard for your enjoyment. Has RV gate also. Come check it out! Monthly landscape service can be provided for an extra $100 per month.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
