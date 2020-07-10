All apartments in Phoenix
23852 N 36TH Avenue
23852 N 36TH Avenue

23852 North 36th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

23852 North 36th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85310

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Wow! Conveniently located home that is in a quiet neighborhood yet only a couple minutes from I-17 or 101! Close to shopping at Norterra and many supermarkets and restaurants nearby. Quaint house that is nice sized. Well kept house and is nice/clean. Fresh paint. Good sized backyard for your enjoyment. Has RV gate also. Come check it out! Monthly landscape service can be provided for an extra $100 per month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23852 N 36TH Avenue have any available units?
23852 N 36TH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 23852 N 36TH Avenue have?
Some of 23852 N 36TH Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23852 N 36TH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
23852 N 36TH Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23852 N 36TH Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 23852 N 36TH Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 23852 N 36TH Avenue offer parking?
No, 23852 N 36TH Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 23852 N 36TH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23852 N 36TH Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23852 N 36TH Avenue have a pool?
No, 23852 N 36TH Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 23852 N 36TH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 23852 N 36TH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 23852 N 36TH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23852 N 36TH Avenue has units with dishwashers.

