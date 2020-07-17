All apartments in Phoenix
2365 W Sleepy Ranch Rd

2365 West Sleepy Ranch Road · No Longer Available
Location

2365 West Sleepy Ranch Road, Phoenix, AZ 85085
Sonoran Foothills

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
****RESPECT TENANTS RIGHTS*****
***SHOWING BY APPOINTMENT ONLY***
3 bedroom 2.5 bath Home. Spacious family room downstairs w/fireplace and built in media shelves. Large open kitchen with island adjoined to spacious eating area overlooking patio. Upstairs is the Master Suite with full bath separate shower and tub, large walk in closet and Balcony. The 2 other bedrooms boast a Jack and Jill bath and a 6X6 desk area perfect for office or work space. Lots of tile in all the right places. Insulated garage door in 2 car garage. Nice Private and Gated Community with Community Pool & Spa, Sports Court and Recreation Center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2365 W Sleepy Ranch Rd have any available units?
2365 W Sleepy Ranch Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2365 W Sleepy Ranch Rd have?
Some of 2365 W Sleepy Ranch Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2365 W Sleepy Ranch Rd currently offering any rent specials?
2365 W Sleepy Ranch Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2365 W Sleepy Ranch Rd pet-friendly?
No, 2365 W Sleepy Ranch Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2365 W Sleepy Ranch Rd offer parking?
Yes, 2365 W Sleepy Ranch Rd offers parking.
Does 2365 W Sleepy Ranch Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2365 W Sleepy Ranch Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2365 W Sleepy Ranch Rd have a pool?
Yes, 2365 W Sleepy Ranch Rd has a pool.
Does 2365 W Sleepy Ranch Rd have accessible units?
No, 2365 W Sleepy Ranch Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 2365 W Sleepy Ranch Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 2365 W Sleepy Ranch Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
