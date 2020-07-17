2365 W Sleepy Ranch Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

****RESPECT TENANTS RIGHTS*****

***SHOWING BY APPOINTMENT ONLY***

3 bedroom 2.5 bath Home. Spacious family room downstairs w/fireplace and built in media shelves. Large open kitchen with island adjoined to spacious eating area overlooking patio. Upstairs is the Master Suite with full bath separate shower and tub, large walk in closet and Balcony. The 2 other bedrooms boast a Jack and Jill bath and a 6X6 desk area perfect for office or work space. Lots of tile in all the right places. Insulated garage door in 2 car garage. Nice Private and Gated Community with Community Pool & Spa, Sports Court and Recreation Center.