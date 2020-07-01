2346 E POINSETTIA Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace oven range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Charming Home in an Amazing Location! Easy access to the AZ-51 & close to all shopping, schools & Roadrunner Farmer's Market. Single story 2 BR/1 BA home with large bonus room w/ doggie door that leads to a large back yard. Galley kitchen features two closet pantries, built-in oven, new counter-top stove, plenty of cupboard space, new stainless sink & spray faucet. Spacious dining nook, just off kitchen. Master bedroom includes a walk-in closet and view of the backyard. The bathroom has two access doors from the master bedroom and hallway. Freshly painted. Square footage includes bonus room. Bonus room does not have A/C, only heat. Permission to install a window A/C at Resident's expense. Pets Welcome! No HOA! Municipal Tax & Service Fee Total 4.3%