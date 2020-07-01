All apartments in Phoenix
2346 E POINSETTIA Drive

2346 East Poinsettia Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2346 East Poinsettia Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85028

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming Home in an Amazing Location! Easy access to the AZ-51 & close to all shopping, schools & Roadrunner Farmer's Market. Single story 2 BR/1 BA home with large bonus room w/ doggie door that leads to a large back yard. Galley kitchen features two closet pantries, built-in oven, new counter-top stove, plenty of cupboard space, new stainless sink & spray faucet. Spacious dining nook, just off kitchen. Master bedroom includes a walk-in closet and view of the backyard. The bathroom has two access doors from the master bedroom and hallway. Freshly painted. Square footage includes bonus room. Bonus room does not have A/C, only heat. Permission to install a window A/C at Resident's expense. Pets Welcome! No HOA! Municipal Tax & Service Fee Total 4.3%

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2346 E POINSETTIA Drive have any available units?
2346 E POINSETTIA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2346 E POINSETTIA Drive have?
Some of 2346 E POINSETTIA Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2346 E POINSETTIA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2346 E POINSETTIA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2346 E POINSETTIA Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2346 E POINSETTIA Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2346 E POINSETTIA Drive offer parking?
No, 2346 E POINSETTIA Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2346 E POINSETTIA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2346 E POINSETTIA Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2346 E POINSETTIA Drive have a pool?
No, 2346 E POINSETTIA Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2346 E POINSETTIA Drive have accessible units?
No, 2346 E POINSETTIA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2346 E POINSETTIA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2346 E POINSETTIA Drive has units with dishwashers.

