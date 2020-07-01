2346 E POINSETTIA Drive

Amenities
Charming Home in an Amazing Location! Easy access to the AZ-51 & close to all shopping, schools & Roadrunner Farmer's Market. Single story 2 BR/1 BA home with large bonus room w/ doggie door that leads to a large back yard. Galley kitchen features two closet pantries, built-in oven, new counter-top stove, plenty of cupboard space, new stainless sink & spray faucet. Spacious dining nook, just off kitchen. Master bedroom includes a walk-in closet and view of the backyard. The bathroom has two access doors from the master bedroom and hallway. Freshly painted. Square footage includes bonus room. Bonus room does not have A/C, only heat. Permission to install a window A/C at Resident's expense. Pets Welcome! No HOA! Municipal Tax & Service Fee Total 4.3%