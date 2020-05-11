23222 N 42ND Place

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dog park parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub internet access pet friendly

Very well maintained home on a premium lot. 3208 square feet, 4 spacious bedroom plus loft. (Master bedroom upstairs). 3 car tandem garage. Separate formal living and dining room. Kitchen features dark oak cabinets, granite countertops, glass tile backsplash, gas cook top, island with pendant lighting, walk in pantry & butlers pantry too. Backyard is absolutely amazing. Backs up to preserve. Private/heated hot tub, synthetic grass, brick patio pavers throughout, covered patio w/ ceiling fan, side yard/dog run. Master bedroom offers sitting room, custom barn door leading to master bath. Double sinks, oversized tiled shower and large walk in closet. Additional features include, epoxy garage floors, security system, R/O system, recirculating pump, WiFi programmable thermostats and so much mor