All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 23222 N 42ND Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
23222 N 42ND Place
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

23222 N 42ND Place

23222 North 42nd Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Desert Ridge
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

23222 North 42nd Place, Phoenix, AZ 85050
Desert Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dog park
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
internet access
pet friendly
Very well maintained home on a premium lot. 3208 square feet, 4 spacious bedroom plus loft. (Master bedroom upstairs). 3 car tandem garage. Separate formal living and dining room. Kitchen features dark oak cabinets, granite countertops, glass tile backsplash, gas cook top, island with pendant lighting, walk in pantry & butlers pantry too. Backyard is absolutely amazing. Backs up to preserve. Private/heated hot tub, synthetic grass, brick patio pavers throughout, covered patio w/ ceiling fan, side yard/dog run. Master bedroom offers sitting room, custom barn door leading to master bath. Double sinks, oversized tiled shower and large walk in closet. Additional features include, epoxy garage floors, security system, R/O system, recirculating pump, WiFi programmable thermostats and so much mor

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23222 N 42ND Place have any available units?
23222 N 42ND Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 23222 N 42ND Place have?
Some of 23222 N 42ND Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23222 N 42ND Place currently offering any rent specials?
23222 N 42ND Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23222 N 42ND Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 23222 N 42ND Place is pet friendly.
Does 23222 N 42ND Place offer parking?
Yes, 23222 N 42ND Place does offer parking.
Does 23222 N 42ND Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23222 N 42ND Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23222 N 42ND Place have a pool?
No, 23222 N 42ND Place does not have a pool.
Does 23222 N 42ND Place have accessible units?
No, 23222 N 42ND Place does not have accessible units.
Does 23222 N 42ND Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23222 N 42ND Place has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Portrait at Hance Park
1313 North 2nd Street
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Indigo Creek
14221 N 51st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85306
Tierra Santa Apartments
4620 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
San Paulo
14625 S Mountain Pkwy
Phoenix, AZ 85044
The Cortina
11 E Bell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85022
Ava Park
2524 W Glenrosa Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85017
Level at 16th by Mark-Taylor
1550 E Campbell Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Avalon
3851 N 28th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College