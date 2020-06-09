All apartments in Phoenix
2302 E ROMA Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2302 E ROMA Avenue

2302 East Roma Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2302 East Roma Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85016

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
hot tub
Spectacular Camelback Corridor area home with gorgeous wood floors, spacious living spaces and bedrooms, beautiful just remodeled bathrooms, updated kitchen, newer dual-pane windows, and completely painted in August inside and out! With lots of space in the home, and a wonderful yard and location, this home is a special buy! Owner lived in and cared for this home for over a decade. Close to schools, Biltmore shopping, dining, and so much more! Hot tub platform or extra patio with electrical, and large rear patio and yard are great for entertaining!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2302 E ROMA Avenue have any available units?
2302 E ROMA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2302 E ROMA Avenue have?
Some of 2302 E ROMA Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2302 E ROMA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2302 E ROMA Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2302 E ROMA Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2302 E ROMA Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2302 E ROMA Avenue offer parking?
No, 2302 E ROMA Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2302 E ROMA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2302 E ROMA Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2302 E ROMA Avenue have a pool?
No, 2302 E ROMA Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2302 E ROMA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2302 E ROMA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2302 E ROMA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2302 E ROMA Avenue has units with dishwashers.
