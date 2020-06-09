2302 E ROMA Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities hot tub

Spectacular Camelback Corridor area home with gorgeous wood floors, spacious living spaces and bedrooms, beautiful just remodeled bathrooms, updated kitchen, newer dual-pane windows, and completely painted in August inside and out! With lots of space in the home, and a wonderful yard and location, this home is a special buy! Owner lived in and cared for this home for over a decade. Close to schools, Biltmore shopping, dining, and so much more! Hot tub platform or extra patio with electrical, and large rear patio and yard are great for entertaining!