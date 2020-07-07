2300 E CAMPBELL AVE # 206

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning cable included carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym parking pool garage internet access

wow! absolutely gorgeous and rare opportunity to lease at the highly sought after and coveted Contour on Campbell fully updated 1/1.5 condo with custom hardwood floors, like new berber carpeting, fresh paint, premium over sized gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, expansive kitchen to living room transition with expansive balcony pocket sliding doors, cozy bedroom with huge walk in closet, community pool with enclosed and exterior sitting lounges, underground parking, gated, fitness center, water/sewer/trash/gas/internet/cable included, mountain views, numerous nearby shops, restaurants and much more! visit https://azprimepropertymanagement.com for additional pictures, video, rental lease terms and how to view property in person! *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. AZ Prime Property Management is not responsible for any errors or omissions in the wording or content of this information*