Phoenix, AZ
2300 E CAMPBELL AVE # 206
Last updated June 3 2020 at 7:40 AM

2300 E CAMPBELL AVE # 206

2300 E Campbell Ave · No Longer Available
Location

2300 E Campbell Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85016

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
cable included
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
cable included
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
wow! absolutely gorgeous and rare opportunity to lease at the highly sought after and coveted Contour on Campbell fully updated 1/1.5 condo with custom hardwood floors, like new berber carpeting, fresh paint, premium over sized gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, expansive kitchen to living room transition with expansive balcony pocket sliding doors, cozy bedroom with huge walk in closet, community pool with enclosed and exterior sitting lounges, underground parking, gated, fitness center, water/sewer/trash/gas/internet/cable included, mountain views, numerous nearby shops, restaurants and much more! visit https://azprimepropertymanagement.com for additional pictures, video, rental lease terms and how to view property in person! *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. AZ Prime Property Management is not responsible for any errors or omissions in the wording or content of this information*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2300 E CAMPBELL AVE # 206 have any available units?
2300 E CAMPBELL AVE # 206 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2300 E CAMPBELL AVE # 206 have?
Some of 2300 E CAMPBELL AVE # 206's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2300 E CAMPBELL AVE # 206 currently offering any rent specials?
2300 E CAMPBELL AVE # 206 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2300 E CAMPBELL AVE # 206 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2300 E CAMPBELL AVE # 206 is pet friendly.
Does 2300 E CAMPBELL AVE # 206 offer parking?
Yes, 2300 E CAMPBELL AVE # 206 offers parking.
Does 2300 E CAMPBELL AVE # 206 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2300 E CAMPBELL AVE # 206 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2300 E CAMPBELL AVE # 206 have a pool?
Yes, 2300 E CAMPBELL AVE # 206 has a pool.
Does 2300 E CAMPBELL AVE # 206 have accessible units?
No, 2300 E CAMPBELL AVE # 206 does not have accessible units.
Does 2300 E CAMPBELL AVE # 206 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2300 E CAMPBELL AVE # 206 does not have units with dishwashers.

