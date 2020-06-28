22930 N 45TH Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Stunning single story home nestled in a quiet neighborhood. Complete landscaping in both front and back. Amazing mountain views. Close by shopping, dining and major freeway for easy access around town. As you enter the home you will notice the ample amount of natural lighting and open floorplan. The kitchen contains stainless steal appliances, marble countertops, beautiful dark cabinets a breakfast bar and recessed lighting with a large walk in pantry. Over-sized master suit and bath provides a large walk in shower and closet. Garage is complete with lots of storage cabinets. Outback you will find a large complete open area ready to entertain guests. This beauty rental home won't last long, don't delay come see today!!