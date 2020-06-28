All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated December 2 2019 at 4:52 PM

22930 N 45TH Place

22930 North 45th Place · No Longer Available
Location

22930 North 45th Place, Phoenix, AZ 85050
Desert Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Stunning single story home nestled in a quiet neighborhood. Complete landscaping in both front and back. Amazing mountain views. Close by shopping, dining and major freeway for easy access around town. As you enter the home you will notice the ample amount of natural lighting and open floorplan. The kitchen contains stainless steal appliances, marble countertops, beautiful dark cabinets a breakfast bar and recessed lighting with a large walk in pantry. Over-sized master suit and bath provides a large walk in shower and closet. Garage is complete with lots of storage cabinets. Outback you will find a large complete open area ready to entertain guests. This beauty rental home won't last long, don't delay come see today!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22930 N 45TH Place have any available units?
22930 N 45TH Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 22930 N 45TH Place have?
Some of 22930 N 45TH Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22930 N 45TH Place currently offering any rent specials?
22930 N 45TH Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22930 N 45TH Place pet-friendly?
No, 22930 N 45TH Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 22930 N 45TH Place offer parking?
Yes, 22930 N 45TH Place offers parking.
Does 22930 N 45TH Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22930 N 45TH Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22930 N 45TH Place have a pool?
No, 22930 N 45TH Place does not have a pool.
Does 22930 N 45TH Place have accessible units?
No, 22930 N 45TH Place does not have accessible units.
Does 22930 N 45TH Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22930 N 45TH Place has units with dishwashers.
