Phoenix, AZ
22868 N 55TH Street
Last updated August 20 2019 at 3:22 PM

22868 N 55TH Street

22868 North 55th Street · No Longer Available
Location

22868 North 55th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85054
Desert Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
media room
An absolutely model perfect home in desirable Ironwood Greens situated on #15 tee box of the Palmer Signature course with stunning views yet serenely private. Split plan places the impressive master retreat privately on one side, with family room and additional bedrooms on the opposite side. Bonus room is perfect for home theatre, game room, etc. Gourmet kitchen features beautiful slab granite counters, newer appliance's, faucets, pullouts, large pantry and more.Desert Ridge features the best schools, dining, shopping and golf in the valley!!!Pool Service and Landscaping included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22868 N 55TH Street have any available units?
22868 N 55TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 22868 N 55TH Street have?
Some of 22868 N 55TH Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22868 N 55TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
22868 N 55TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22868 N 55TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 22868 N 55TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 22868 N 55TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 22868 N 55TH Street offers parking.
Does 22868 N 55TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22868 N 55TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22868 N 55TH Street have a pool?
Yes, 22868 N 55TH Street has a pool.
Does 22868 N 55TH Street have accessible units?
No, 22868 N 55TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 22868 N 55TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22868 N 55TH Street has units with dishwashers.
