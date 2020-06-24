22868 N 55TH Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking pool media room

An absolutely model perfect home in desirable Ironwood Greens situated on #15 tee box of the Palmer Signature course with stunning views yet serenely private. Split plan places the impressive master retreat privately on one side, with family room and additional bedrooms on the opposite side. Bonus room is perfect for home theatre, game room, etc. Gourmet kitchen features beautiful slab granite counters, newer appliance's, faucets, pullouts, large pantry and more.Desert Ridge features the best schools, dining, shopping and golf in the valley!!!Pool Service and Landscaping included.