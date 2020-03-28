All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 226 West Utopia Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
226 West Utopia Road
Last updated September 9 2019 at 6:06 PM

226 West Utopia Road

226 West Utopia Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

226 West Utopia Road, Phoenix, AZ 85027
North Valley View

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This wonderful 4 Bedroom located in North Phoenix is available for immediate move-in! Formal livingroom with fireplace. Open floor plan kitchen with lots of natural light! Nice size backyard with covered patio and 2-car garage. Pets with owner approval. Great location!

Call 480.351.3855 or visit www.rpmpin.com for viewing and application process or call 480.267.6126. RPM Pinnacle - Phoenix

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 226 West Utopia Road have any available units?
226 West Utopia Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 226 West Utopia Road have?
Some of 226 West Utopia Road's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 226 West Utopia Road currently offering any rent specials?
226 West Utopia Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 226 West Utopia Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 226 West Utopia Road is pet friendly.
Does 226 West Utopia Road offer parking?
Yes, 226 West Utopia Road offers parking.
Does 226 West Utopia Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 226 West Utopia Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 226 West Utopia Road have a pool?
No, 226 West Utopia Road does not have a pool.
Does 226 West Utopia Road have accessible units?
No, 226 West Utopia Road does not have accessible units.
Does 226 West Utopia Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 226 West Utopia Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Spectra on 7th South
20425 North 7th Street
Phoenix, AZ 85024
Copper Palms Apartments
12810 North Cave Creek Road
Phoenix, AZ 85022
Seven
19800 N 7th St
Phoenix, AZ 85024
Avalon Hills
3535 W Tierra Buena Ln
Phoenix, AZ 85053
Sage Apartments
28425 N Black Canyon Hwy
Phoenix, AZ 85085
Courtney Village
4848 E Roosevelt St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
The Icon on Central
77 W Coolidge St
Phoenix, AZ 85013
Altitude Sixteen 75
1675 E Morten Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85020

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College