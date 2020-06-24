224 W GLENROSA Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

Long Term Rental, CorporateVacation. Currently furnished. Experience luxury...centrally located in the heart of Phoenix. This freshly renovated fully furnished rental comes complete with 3 baths and 4 bedrooms, including 2 master suites, along with an expansive park-like backyard and covered patio - everything you need to feel at home! Walk to Melrose and Uptown Districts offering a variety of dining and shopping options. The Light Rail Station is 2 blks from your front door and a 5 minute ride to Downtown Phoenix. Available for short or long term rental.