Phoenix, AZ
224 W GLENROSA Avenue
Last updated May 11 2020 at 6:06 AM

224 W GLENROSA Avenue

224 West Glenrosa Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

224 West Glenrosa Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85013
Central Avenue Corridor

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Long Term Rental, CorporateVacation. Currently furnished. Experience luxury...centrally located in the heart of Phoenix. This freshly renovated fully furnished rental comes complete with 3 baths and 4 bedrooms, including 2 master suites, along with an expansive park-like backyard and covered patio - everything you need to feel at home! Walk to Melrose and Uptown Districts offering a variety of dining and shopping options. The Light Rail Station is 2 blks from your front door and a 5 minute ride to Downtown Phoenix. Available for short or long term rental.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 224 W GLENROSA Avenue have any available units?
224 W GLENROSA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 224 W GLENROSA Avenue have?
Some of 224 W GLENROSA Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 224 W GLENROSA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
224 W GLENROSA Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 224 W GLENROSA Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 224 W GLENROSA Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 224 W GLENROSA Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 224 W GLENROSA Avenue offers parking.
Does 224 W GLENROSA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 224 W GLENROSA Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 224 W GLENROSA Avenue have a pool?
No, 224 W GLENROSA Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 224 W GLENROSA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 224 W GLENROSA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 224 W GLENROSA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 224 W GLENROSA Avenue has units with dishwashers.
