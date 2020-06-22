All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated October 5 2019 at 12:24 AM

2235 East Nancy Lane

2235 East Nancy Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2235 East Nancy Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85042

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
extra storage
This wonderful home is ready for an immediate move-in! Inside this house you'll discover a cozy, yet spacious layout with 3 bedrooms, a full bath, and a modern kitchen with granite counter tops! As a bonus, the kitchen come fully equipped with an appliance package. Don't miss the nice size yard and covered patio out back or the extra storage room! Come take a self tour and then apply online at www.msrenewal.com. *Monthly city tax 2.3%* This house located at 2235 E Nancy Ln, in Phoenix, is ready for you to make it your next home! Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2235 East Nancy Lane have any available units?
2235 East Nancy Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2235 East Nancy Lane have?
Some of 2235 East Nancy Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2235 East Nancy Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2235 East Nancy Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2235 East Nancy Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2235 East Nancy Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2235 East Nancy Lane offer parking?
No, 2235 East Nancy Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2235 East Nancy Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2235 East Nancy Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2235 East Nancy Lane have a pool?
No, 2235 East Nancy Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2235 East Nancy Lane have accessible units?
No, 2235 East Nancy Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2235 East Nancy Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2235 East Nancy Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
