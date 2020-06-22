2235 East Nancy Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly extra storage

Unit Amenities extra storage granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This wonderful home is ready for an immediate move-in! Inside this house you'll discover a cozy, yet spacious layout with 3 bedrooms, a full bath, and a modern kitchen with granite counter tops! As a bonus, the kitchen come fully equipped with an appliance package. Don't miss the nice size yard and covered patio out back or the extra storage room! Come take a self tour and then apply online at www.msrenewal.com. *Monthly city tax 2.3%* This house located at 2235 E Nancy Ln, in Phoenix, is ready for you to make it your next home! Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.