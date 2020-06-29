Amenities

2235 E. Robin Lane Available 04/16/20 AVAILABLE 4/16/20!!! - Great home located in the desirable Paradise Valley school district! This home features a formal living room, formal dining room, eat in kitchen and a family room! Kitchen has oak cabinets, tile floors, island, pantry, and a breakfast bar! Master bedroom with vaulted ceiling, walk in closet, and private master bath with double sinks and separate shower/soaking tub. Landscaped rear yard with covered patio, large extended patio and grass area. **RENTER/REALTOR TO VERIFY EVERYTHING IN THE LISTING IS CORRECT INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO APPLIANCES* If pets are approved there will be an additional fee of $20 per pet per month and/or $150 Pet deposit per pet. Local Sales Tax & additional 2% Admin fees will apply along with a $150 non-refundable deposit.**



(RLNE2610378)