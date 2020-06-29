All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated February 26 2020 at 12:35 PM

2235 E. Robin Lane

2235 East Robin Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2235 East Robin Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85024

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2235 E. Robin Lane Available 04/16/20 AVAILABLE 4/16/20!!! - Great home located in the desirable Paradise Valley school district! This home features a formal living room, formal dining room, eat in kitchen and a family room! Kitchen has oak cabinets, tile floors, island, pantry, and a breakfast bar! Master bedroom with vaulted ceiling, walk in closet, and private master bath with double sinks and separate shower/soaking tub. Landscaped rear yard with covered patio, large extended patio and grass area. **RENTER/REALTOR TO VERIFY EVERYTHING IN THE LISTING IS CORRECT INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO APPLIANCES* If pets are approved there will be an additional fee of $20 per pet per month and/or $150 Pet deposit per pet. Local Sales Tax & additional 2% Admin fees will apply along with a $150 non-refundable deposit.**

(RLNE2610378)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2235 E. Robin Lane have any available units?
2235 E. Robin Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2235 E. Robin Lane have?
Some of 2235 E. Robin Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2235 E. Robin Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2235 E. Robin Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2235 E. Robin Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2235 E. Robin Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2235 E. Robin Lane offer parking?
No, 2235 E. Robin Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2235 E. Robin Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2235 E. Robin Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2235 E. Robin Lane have a pool?
No, 2235 E. Robin Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2235 E. Robin Lane have accessible units?
No, 2235 E. Robin Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2235 E. Robin Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2235 E. Robin Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

