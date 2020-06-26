2234 N. Dayton St.

Amenities

Charming 3 bedroom brick home in Coronado Historic District was built in 1928! Tons of living space with separate front, living & dining rooms downstairs. Tile and wood flooring, fireplace, custom paint & updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances & granite counters. Amazing backyard with grassy lawn, private side patio & your own pool!! (Pool service included in rent). Home and location can't be beat! One pet will be considered.

Schedule a showing online today at www.rpmphoenixmetro.com



Call or text Stacia for details 602-672-1787

$50 application fee for each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.