Last updated July 23 2019 at 7:43 AM

2234 N. Dayton St.

2234 North Dayton Street · No Longer Available
Location

2234 North Dayton Street, Phoenix, AZ 85006
Coronado

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 3 bedroom brick home in Coronado Historic District was built in 1928! Tons of living space with separate front, living & dining rooms downstairs. Tile and wood flooring, fireplace, custom paint & updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances & granite counters. Amazing backyard with grassy lawn, private side patio & your own pool!! (Pool service included in rent). Home and location can't be beat! One pet will be considered.
Call or text Stacia for details 602-672-1787
$50 application fee for each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2234 N. Dayton St. have any available units?
2234 N. Dayton St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2234 N. Dayton St. have?
Some of 2234 N. Dayton St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2234 N. Dayton St. currently offering any rent specials?
2234 N. Dayton St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2234 N. Dayton St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2234 N. Dayton St. is pet friendly.
Does 2234 N. Dayton St. offer parking?
No, 2234 N. Dayton St. does not offer parking.
Does 2234 N. Dayton St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2234 N. Dayton St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2234 N. Dayton St. have a pool?
Yes, 2234 N. Dayton St. has a pool.
Does 2234 N. Dayton St. have accessible units?
No, 2234 N. Dayton St. does not have accessible units.
Does 2234 N. Dayton St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2234 N. Dayton St. does not have units with dishwashers.
